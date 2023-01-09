Read full article on original website
Related
northcountrynow.com
Norwood-Norfolk Snack Pack Program gets donation
SeaComm recently donated $500 to the Norwood-Norfolk Snack Pack Program. The funds will be used to help provide students in need with healthy food to take home every weekend and holiday break. The program is managed by a team of committed volunteers with help from donors like SeaComm. Pictured from left are Norwood-Norfolk Snack Pack Program Chairperson Mary Ellen Todd and SeaComm Potsdam Assistant Manager Shawn Spadaccini. Photo submitted by SeaComm.
northcountrynow.com
Massena students win essay contest
Jefferson Elementary sixth grade students Sumer Ayotte and Sadie Ayotte finished in first and second place in the Earl J. Santimaw Post #1143 VFW Patriot's Pen Youth Essay contest. There were over 90 submissions to this local contest. Sumer and Sadie of Massena received their certificates and checks at a ceremony held on De. 7 at the local Post. Now that the local judging has been completed, the students' essays have been forwarded for entrance into the district competition. Sumer Ayotte and Sadie Ayotte are pictured with VFW Post Commander Steve O'Brien and Post Scholarship Chair Frances Marcil. Photo submitted.
northcountrynow.com
Czech hockey players in Potsdam
Worldwide collegiate athletes have arrived in Potsdam and Canton for the FISU preliminary hockey games Jan. 11-19 at SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson University ice arenas. The International University Sports Federation (FISU) Games Winter World University Games hockey playoffs will be in Lake Placid Jan. 20. Here, hockey players from the men’s Czech Republic stock up on food and supplies at the Potsdam IGA Monday morning. See story here. NCNow photo.
wwnytv.com
Some snow changing to rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s for Jefferson and Lewis counties and were mainly in the 20s in St. Lawrence County. Snow this morning will change to rain. That could fall as freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow for places where it’s cooler.
northcountrynow.com
Speaker coaches Massena students about positivity
Massena Central students in Grade 7-10 had the opportunity Jan. 3 to hear Terrance Talley and his positive message of hope and resiliency. Terrance is premier speaker in schools across the country. He is author of the book, Secrets Anonymous, which tackles mental health and addiction using real students' stories. The book reached number one in its category on Amazon. Director of Curriculum, Nicole Charleson organized this opportunity for our students. Such experiences help foster a positive environment within our schools and teach students ways to deal with the stresses in their lives. BOCES submitted.
northcountrynow.com
Norwood Legion donates to Drug Free All Nite Party
Norwood American Legion Commander David Butterfield presents a $100 donation to Mary Phillips who represents the Norwood-Norfolk Central School’s Alcohol & Drug Free All Nite Party for the 2023 graduating class. Photo submitted by Elaine Saarinen Photo.
mynbc5.com
Twelve people charged in cocaine bust in Malone
MALONE, N.Y. — Ten Malone residents and two others were charged with the sale and possession of controlled substances in a six-month-long investigation into cocaine dealing, according to Malone Police. The department said the following people were charged:. Stephanie LaFlamme, 38, of Malone. Jasmine Davis, 29, of Malone. Shantelle...
informnny.com
Arrest made in Norfolk burglary investigation
NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County resident was arrested on Sunday following a burglary investigation, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 30-year-old Patience Dissottle was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property,...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kidnapped New York couple were smuggled into Quebec by boat, trial hears
A trial involving how an elderly couple from the state of New York were kidnapped from their home, smuggled across the Canadian border and held against their will at a house in the Eastern Townships began Tuesday at the Montreal courthouse. Story continues below. Article content. Gary Arnold, 54, of...
informnny.com
Winter weather advisory issued for Northern St. Lawrence County, freezing rain expected
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin counties. The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Thursday morning that begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday and remains in effect through 1 a.m. on Friday, January 13.
Comments / 0