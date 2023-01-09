Massena Central students in Grade 7-10 had the opportunity Jan. 3 to hear Terrance Talley and his positive message of hope and resiliency. Terrance is premier speaker in schools across the country. He is author of the book, Secrets Anonymous, which tackles mental health and addiction using real students' stories. The book reached number one in its category on Amazon. Director of Curriculum, Nicole Charleson organized this opportunity for our students. Such experiences help foster a positive environment within our schools and teach students ways to deal with the stresses in their lives. BOCES submitted.

MASSENA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO