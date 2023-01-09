ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

fox13news.com

Lake Wales joins statewide effort aimed at conserving water

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A new program in Lake Wales is aimed at saving water and money. The city joined a statewide effort called Florida Water Star, which requires developers to install low flow faucets, toilets, washing machines and dishwashers in new homes and commercial buildings. It also requires them...
LAKE WALES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Six months in the planning, Lakeland power plant to be demolished

Total Wrecking & Environmental will implode a Lakeland power plant on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to a news release, the Buffalo, New York-based company has been working to clear the Lakeland Electric C.D. McIntosh Power Plant site for the past six months. The work involves demolition of three massive, coal-fired units that have been in operation for more than 40 years.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Controlled Explosive Demolition at Lakeland’s McIntosh Power Plant Closing East Lake Parker Drive

Specialty contractors demolishing structures at the McIntosh Power Plant in Lakeland on Saturday morning January 14 will close East Lake Parker Drive for about two hours to maintain a prescribed exclusion zone. The City of Lakeland Police Department will block and or redirect traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the “all clear” has been given.
LAKELAND, FL
aroundosceola.com

Poinciana News — meetings for CR 532, Poinciana Parkway expansion next week

Public meetings will be held next week for two major thoroughfares that service or impact the Poinciana area. Segment 2 of Poinciana Parkway (State Road 538) will extend the four-lane expressway from south of US 17/92 to Osceola/Polk Line Road (County Road 532). That segment also includes an interchange at 17/92, tolled ramps at CR 532 and bridges over the CSX railroad, Old Tampa Highway and US 17/92.
POINCIANA, FL
WFLA

State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market

Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market brings locals and visitors alike to the downtown area every Saturday. The Market is a stage for our talented local artisans and growers, selling fresh produce, plants and locally handcrafted items. Event Contact. (863) 683-2783. Sat, Jan 14, 2023. Add to Calendar. Additional Dates. Sat,...
LAKELAND, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

More changes, growth coming to Zephyrhills

The City of Zephyrhills continues to grow and change as it enters 2023. “I think the biggest thing is, we’re not just a snowbird community anymore,” City Manager Billy Poe said. “We’re growing leaps and bounds, and now, as a city, we have to ask ourselves, ‘What do we want to be when we grow up?’ And what we want is everyone on the same page as we head into what is expected to be a busy future for Zephyrhills.”
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
WFLA

Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee County considers repeal of Petland ban

The retail sale of pets in Manatee County could be back on the table. The new board of commissioners wants the county attorney to repeal the current ban.
Bay News 9

First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'

TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
TAMPA, FL

