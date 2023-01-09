Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox13news.com
Lake Wales joins statewide effort aimed at conserving water
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A new program in Lake Wales is aimed at saving water and money. The city joined a statewide effort called Florida Water Star, which requires developers to install low flow faucets, toilets, washing machines and dishwashers in new homes and commercial buildings. It also requires them...
businessobserverfl.com
Six months in the planning, Lakeland power plant to be demolished
Total Wrecking & Environmental will implode a Lakeland power plant on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to a news release, the Buffalo, New York-based company has been working to clear the Lakeland Electric C.D. McIntosh Power Plant site for the past six months. The work involves demolition of three massive, coal-fired units that have been in operation for more than 40 years.
Proposals aim to make Lakeland’s Munn Park better for families, homeless
The people who live, work and spend time in Lakeland are weighing in on the future of its historic centerpiece.
Controlled Explosive Demolition at Lakeland’s McIntosh Power Plant Closing East Lake Parker Drive
Specialty contractors demolishing structures at the McIntosh Power Plant in Lakeland on Saturday morning January 14 will close East Lake Parker Drive for about two hours to maintain a prescribed exclusion zone. The City of Lakeland Police Department will block and or redirect traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the “all clear” has been given.
fox13news.com
Lakeland city leaders seek community input on plans for future of Munn Park
LAKELAND, Fla. - This week, the city of Lakeland is hosting public forums for community input on plans to revitalize the Munn Park area. Consulting park planners will assist with the project, but a lot of the ideas were inspired after the city manager’s work-related trip to Indiana. "It...
aroundosceola.com
Poinciana News — meetings for CR 532, Poinciana Parkway expansion next week
Public meetings will be held next week for two major thoroughfares that service or impact the Poinciana area. Segment 2 of Poinciana Parkway (State Road 538) will extend the four-lane expressway from south of US 17/92 to Osceola/Polk Line Road (County Road 532). That segment also includes an interchange at 17/92, tolled ramps at CR 532 and bridges over the CSX railroad, Old Tampa Highway and US 17/92.
State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
City of Lakeland wants public input on redesign of Munn Park
The City of Lakeland is taking public feedback into consideration as they redesign Munn Park, Lakeland officials are ready to discuss what the future holds for the city's “front lawn.”
Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market
Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market brings locals and visitors alike to the downtown area every Saturday. The Market is a stage for our talented local artisans and growers, selling fresh produce, plants and locally handcrafted items. Event Contact. (863) 683-2783. Sat, Jan 14, 2023. Add to Calendar. Additional Dates. Sat,...
The future of downtown Lakeland's Munn Park
Would you rather see a fully-enclosed dog park, pod swings, or giant chess in our town square? The city is still taking input — keep reading for renderings.
The Laker/Lutz News
More changes, growth coming to Zephyrhills
The City of Zephyrhills continues to grow and change as it enters 2023. “I think the biggest thing is, we’re not just a snowbird community anymore,” City Manager Billy Poe said. “We’re growing leaps and bounds, and now, as a city, we have to ask ourselves, ‘What do we want to be when we grow up?’ And what we want is everyone on the same page as we head into what is expected to be a busy future for Zephyrhills.”
fox13news.com
Midtown East to add to Tampa’s first-of-its-kind, billion-dollar, self-contained community
TAMPA, Fla. - Four years after Tampa Mayor Jane Castor had her first groundbreaking as mayor on what would become the development known as Midtown, she was back, tossing more dirt for what’s being billed as Midtown’s phase 2 project. It is an 18-story, 430,000-square-foot office tower called...
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
fox13news.com
Lakeland developer wants to turn former chapel into bar
The owners of the Federal Bar in downtown Lakeland, which closed last year, want to turn the chapel into a space for events during the week and a bar on weekends. But the project is not being resurrected without a struggle.
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa
Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
Brevard County set to open its first medical school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is on track to open up its first medical school. Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is heading to Florida Tech campus in Melbourne, and has been in the planning stages for quite some time. The president of the school told Channel 9 the...
fox13news.com
Manatee County considers repeal of Petland ban
The retail sale of pets in Manatee County could be back on the table. The new board of commissioners wants the county attorney to repeal the current ban.
Bay News 9
First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'
TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
Terminated Temple Terrace official pleads guilty in bid-rigging scheme
A former Temple Terrace employee pleaded guilty to rigging a bid in a 2021 project involving concrete work for a city pickleball court.
I-75 North in Pasco County reopens after crash causes delays
Drivers planning on taking I-75 North in Pasco County Wednesday evening are encouraged to find an alternative route after a crash closed all lanes in the northbound direction.
