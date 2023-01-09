ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Cambria County baker places at the PA Farm Show

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One Cambria County baker is bringing home a couple of ribbons and some great baking experience from the PA Farm Show.

Sharon Karlheim, from Patton, Cambria County, competed in both the Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest and the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest.

For the chocolate cake, she submitted a chocolate, peanut butter and marshmallow cake. Her cake has 6 layers of cake and 5 layers of filling. Each layer had chopped peanut butter cups and marshmallow bits frosted in peanut butter and chocolate frosting. The cake was also dripped with chocolate and peanut butter ganache then topped with marshmallow flowers.

Out of the 69 cakes that were entered, Karlheim took home first prize.

Images were provided by Sharon Karlheim.

In the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest, she won second place with her “Blossoms in Bloom” apple pie out of 73 entries.

