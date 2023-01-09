The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is seeking public review of draft black bear population objectives through Feb. 1. These draft objectives, developed during the ongoing bear management plan revision, will guide bear population management actions (e.g., setting bear hunting seasons) over the 10-year life of the plan. To develop these objectives, DWR used a new process that sought to optimize bear population outcomes for many different stakeholders. Please read on to learn more about the process, the draft objectives, and how residents of the Commonwealth can share their thoughts.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO