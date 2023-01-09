ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Ten Virginia companies expand into global markets through state program

ENSCO, Inc. (Fairfax County) Har-Tru (Fluvanna County) Kapsuun Group (Fairfax County) Moog Inc. (Montgomery County) Morphix Technologies (City of Virginia Beach) PaneraTech (Fairfax County) TRU Ball/AXCEL Archery (Amherst County) “Each of the 10 graduating companies represents a Virginia success story, and we commend their accomplishments achieved in the global marketplace...
One day left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a unique license plate honoring women veterans in the state. The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 season authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
Virginia delegate investigating sky-high Appalachian Power bills

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia lawmaker is fighting for answers after hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw their bills skyrocket over the last couple of months. Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) is digging into those bills trying to get answers for the outrageous costs. Many of you noticed...
COVID-19 cases rise for second straight month in Virginia’s nursing homes

Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff nationwide increased sharply in December, while most residents and staff nationwide are still not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. In Virginia, cases increased and deaths remained about the same. According to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 dashboard,...
Virginia imposing new limits on menhaden fleet

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) voted 5-4 in December to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Omega Protein and the bay’s menhaden bait fishery to ban fishing from around the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day holidays. The closure will apply as well on Saturdays and...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
Weigh in on future bear management

The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is seeking public review of draft black bear population objectives through Feb. 1. These draft objectives, developed during the ongoing bear management plan revision, will guide bear population management actions (e.g., setting bear hunting seasons) over the 10-year life of the plan. To develop these objectives, DWR used a new process that sought to optimize bear population outcomes for many different stakeholders. Please read on to learn more about the process, the draft objectives, and how residents of the Commonwealth can share their thoughts.
AG Miyares secures six indictments for unemployment fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares secured six indictments Thursday for unemployment fraud through his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, according to his team. The unit announced its first indictments in September 2022. The list of those indicted can be found below:. · Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one...
Youngkin aims to stop sale of some cannabis products, expand enforcement in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration is trying to stop the sale of some potentially unsafe cannabis products. Youngkin is asking lawmakers for more resources to bolster enforcement in his proposed budget, which will set the tone for debate in the 2023 session. Meanwhile, state officials say existing efforts to expand oversight have not resulted in any criminal penalties or lost permits to date.
