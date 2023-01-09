Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Ten Virginia companies expand into global markets through state program
ENSCO, Inc. (Fairfax County) Har-Tru (Fluvanna County) Kapsuun Group (Fairfax County) Moog Inc. (Montgomery County) Morphix Technologies (City of Virginia Beach) PaneraTech (Fairfax County) TRU Ball/AXCEL Archery (Amherst County) “Each of the 10 graduating companies represents a Virginia success story, and we commend their accomplishments achieved in the global marketplace...
Virginia woman loses $25k to crypto scam, how to not fall victim
The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) wants to remind residents to watch out for cryptocurrency scams this year.
WJLA
Youngkin fights for more tax cuts and to cut ties with California's electric vehicle plan
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Right outside his State Capitol office, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sat down with 7News WJLA-TV for an interview the day after his State of the Commonwealth address. The interview took place in the room where Youngkin signed his first executive orders last year during his...
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
One day left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate
VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a unique license plate honoring women veterans in the state. The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 season authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
Bill introduced to mandate Virginia teacher pay above national average
A Virginia delegate has proposed legislation that would mandate that teachers in Virginia are paid at or above the national average -- which in practice would mean a pay raise for most across the commonwealth.
Florida-bound Amtrak train departing from Virginia delayed for almost a day
The trip on the southbound Amtrak auto train which departed Monday evening from Lorton, Virginia, should have taken 17 hours.
royalexaminer.com
The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia?
Virginia experts say a new broadband map released by the federal government that tracks whether people have Internet access at their address likely has extensive errors — but the public can weigh in to help correct the problems. “There are addresses being reported as served in the commonwealth that...
Virginia Republican wants to count fetuses as passengers in carpool lanes
A Republican delegate wants Virginia to allow pregnant women to count their fetuses as another passenger in carpool lanes.
WDBJ7.com
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
WSET
Virginia delegate investigating sky-high Appalachian Power bills
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia lawmaker is fighting for answers after hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw their bills skyrocket over the last couple of months. Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) is digging into those bills trying to get answers for the outrageous costs. Many of you noticed...
Augusta Free Press
COVID-19 cases rise for second straight month in Virginia’s nursing homes
Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff nationwide increased sharply in December, while most residents and staff nationwide are still not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. In Virginia, cases increased and deaths remained about the same. According to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 dashboard,...
nationalfisherman.com
Virginia imposing new limits on menhaden fleet
The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) voted 5-4 in December to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Omega Protein and the bay’s menhaden bait fishery to ban fishing from around the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day holidays. The closure will apply as well on Saturdays and...
WJLA
Va. lawmaker's bill proposes pregnant women count unborn child as 2nd person in HOV lanes
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow pregnant women to count their unborn child as a second person in the vehicle when determining occupancy in HOV lanes. Republican Delegate Nicholas J. Freitas of House District 30 proposes that the unborn child count...
NBC12
Pittsylvania County truck driver wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
chathamstartribune.com
Weigh in on future bear management
The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is seeking public review of draft black bear population objectives through Feb. 1. These draft objectives, developed during the ongoing bear management plan revision, will guide bear population management actions (e.g., setting bear hunting seasons) over the 10-year life of the plan. To develop these objectives, DWR used a new process that sought to optimize bear population outcomes for many different stakeholders. Please read on to learn more about the process, the draft objectives, and how residents of the Commonwealth can share their thoughts.
WDBJ7.com
AG Miyares secures six indictments for unemployment fraud
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares secured six indictments Thursday for unemployment fraud through his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, according to his team. The unit announced its first indictments in September 2022. The list of those indicted can be found below:. · Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one...
WAVY News 10
Youngkin aims to stop sale of some cannabis products, expand enforcement in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration is trying to stop the sale of some potentially unsafe cannabis products. Youngkin is asking lawmakers for more resources to bolster enforcement in his proposed budget, which will set the tone for debate in the 2023 session. Meanwhile, state officials say existing efforts to expand oversight have not resulted in any criminal penalties or lost permits to date.
