You know… I was raised here in Mason County, have roots here going back to the Battle of Point Pleasant, truly enjoyed the childhood spent in the woods around Hartford, went to school at New Haven and Wahama where I had the best teachers a student could hope to have, and yet, like most of my generation, said that there was absolutely no way I would ever come home to Mason County or even West Virginia after college. For sure, a fair number of my classmates left the area and haven’t come back yet.

MASON COUNTY, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO