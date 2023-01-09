Read full article on original website
The Disappearance Of A West Virginia Taxi Cab Driver Who Vanished While Working His ShiftThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, WV
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensCharleston, WV
The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve FireNikFayetteville, WV
Even as NY nurses return to work, more strikes could follow
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even as 7,000 nurses return to work at two of New York’s busiest hospitals after a three-day strike, colleagues around the country say it’s just a matter of time before frontline workers at other hospitals begin walking the picket line. Problems are mounting at...
Mayor Billings discusses plans for 2023
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings discussed his plans for the new year this week, and reflected on his long career in city government. He is in his fourth term, and at the end of this term he will be the longest sitting mayor in the city’s history.
Courthouse News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Thomas W. Adkins and Clara M. Adkins to Leonard P. Travaille and Jennifer Travaille, 34.48 acres waters of Straight Run and Richie’s Run, Washington District, $285,000.
US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work...
Meigs Health Matters: Vision assistance programs for children and adults
Approximately 15% of Ohioans age 40 and older have some measure of difficulty recognizing a friend across the street. Approximately 19.6% have not had an eye exam in the last two years. Vision loss due to lazy eye, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, cataract and diabetic retinopathy often produces no symptoms,...
Six ladies to represent Jackson County in WVAFF pageant this weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s ultimate pageant is underway this weekend at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from January 12-14. The West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals (WVAFF) pageant is an annual tradition that titleholders from around the state look forward to competing in each year.
Mason County Memories ... New Year, new plans
You know… I was raised here in Mason County, have roots here going back to the Battle of Point Pleasant, truly enjoyed the childhood spent in the woods around Hartford, went to school at New Haven and Wahama where I had the best teachers a student could hope to have, and yet, like most of my generation, said that there was absolutely no way I would ever come home to Mason County or even West Virginia after college. For sure, a fair number of my classmates left the area and haven’t come back yet.
Point Pleasant City Council holds first meeting of 2023
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Point Pleasant City Council held its first meeting of the new year on Monday. Sewer and water plant improvements were among the topics on the agenda, and the new street commissioner was introduced. Mayor Brian Billings began the meeting by leading a...
EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado
DENVER (AP) — A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said.
Police follow missing Vienna woman case to lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Gretchen Fleming, a 28-year-old woman from Vienna, has been reported missing since Dec. 12. She was last seen leaving My Way Lounge and Restaurant Dec. 4 in Parkersburg with an unnamed person.
New downtown salon offers a variety of services
RIPLEY, W.VA. (WV News) — Kasey Akens is living her dream. She’s doing it in a historic building that has heard many stories pass through its rooms. With its new tenant, it will hear many more.
Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma.
Ripley High students stage protests over recent incident
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Due to the dissatisfaction with the perceived handling of a recent incident at Ripley High School, students at the school are protesting. On Tuesday, students staged a sit-in with signs; on Monday, a walkout of approximately 15-30 students occurred.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events planned in North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Events are scheduled to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the next couple weeks throughout North Central West Virginia. In Clarksburg, the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival will have an art exhibit starting Friday at the Kelly Miller Community Center.
Community Calendar
The Jackson County Beekeepers Association will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jackson County Public Library at 208 N. Church St., Ripley, WV. There will be a presentation on “Products of the Hive”. Everyone interested in beekeeping is welcome. Questions may be directed to Jordan Vandegrift at 304-532-2676 or Brenda Cooper at 304-275-8697.
Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers
The Ravenswood Senior Center will be closed Monday in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr’s Day. The rest of the week will be regular hours. In case of inclement weather, the center follows the Jackson County Board of Education decision. If the schools are closed, the centers are closed. If the schools are on a two-hour delay, the centers are on a two-hour delay.
Lady Vikings take down Nitro
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – John Kennedy and his Ripley Lady Viking basketball team were hurting.
Thriller with Wirt
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood Demonettes hosted the Wirt County White Tigers in middle school action earlier this week. It was a hotly contested game with several lead changes. In the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, the game was tied 39-39.
Jackson County man sentenced in death of infant daughter
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Court officials said Jeffrey Todd Hoskins, 29, was recently sentenced to one year for involuntary manslaughter, 15 years to life for child abuse by a parent causing death and one to five years for strangulation. Sentences will run consecutively. On Monday, Judge Lora Dyer...
