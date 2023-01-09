Read full article on original website
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
Jim Harbaugh’s NFL flirtations paint a different picture of the Michigan football dreams he once described
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jim Harbaugh would love to become a lifelong Michigan Man … for the right price. Less than two weeks after leading his alma mater to a second straight College Football Playoff berth, Harbaugh reportedly spent this week flirting with the NFL again. He’s been linked to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s expected to interview with the Denver Broncos. And this news comes despite Harbaugh signing an extension last February and telling the public twice in the last month that he expects to coach Michigan next season -- though he did remind us each time that “you never know what the future holds.”
Southwest Airlines meltdown was chaotic -- but a First World problem in the big picture: Maple Buescher
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It was late, by the time we arrived at the burrito place in the Denver International Airport. My family and I were exhausted. We had gotten up early (or at least at an hour that my teenage sister and my college-aged self consider early) and had driven to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport. And then we had waited.
Dr. MLK Jr. Marade expected to draw tens of thousands in Denver
On Monday, Jan. 16, the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Marade will wind through central Denver. CBS News Colorado will provide coverage of the Marade, starting at 9 a.m., on broadcast and on our live stream.Marchers will gather at 9:30am at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "I Have a Dream" Memorial and roundabout north of 17th and Detroit in City Park.Denver's Marade is a march and parade. It is both a celebration of successes and recognition of all the work still to be done to advance civil rights and racial equity in Colorado and around the country.The...
At the end of another losing season, how do Browns fans feel about Deshaun Watson? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In Cleveland, you see Browns gear everywhere. But I haven’t yet seen a Deshaun Watson jersey. Neither did John Tucker when he watched the final game of the season in a Lakewood sports bar.
At least 8 dead as tornadoes rip through Southeast
At least eight people have died after severe storms and dozens of tornadoes swept the Southeast on Thursday. Seven people were killed in Autauga County, Ala., multiple news outlets reported on Friday. A 5-year-old also died in Butts County, Ga., when a tree fell on a car, the county coroner confirmed. At least 35 tornadoes…
What’s trending today: Jan. 13, 2023
A look at some of the top headlines trending online today including weather news, Lisa Marie Presley’s death and much more. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, dies at age 54 (Yahoo) More than 30 tornadoes reportedly struck several states as severe weather swept across the South,...
