'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown says he's 'estranged' from his sons with Janelle and 'can't even have conversations with them'

Kody Brown said he remains "estranged" from two of his sons with Janelle Brown.

During COVID, sons Gabriel and Garrison continued seeing their girlfriends, which angered Kody.

Kody apologized to them and said he would "manage things differently" if he could have.

Kody Brown gave TLC's "Sister Wives: One on One" host Sukanya Krishnan an update on his relationships with two of his sons — and it's not a positive one.

Throughout seasons 16 and 17, "Sister Wives" viewers saw Kody's strict COVID-19 rules put a strain on his relationships with his two youngest sons with his second wife Janelle Brown — Gabriel Brown, now 21, and Garrison Brown, 24.

"Now with those two boys, I'm estranged from them. I can't even have conversations with them anymore," Kody said.

Gabriel and Garrison lived at Janelle's home for a period during the pandemic. After the lockdown ended, they continued to go outside the home to go to work or school and to spend time with their girlfriends. Because of their choices, Janelle's was the first house Kody stopped visiting during the pandemic, at her request.

Janelle said the situation put a strain on her marriage.

Kody developed a set of strict health standards for the family during the pandemic, which included disinfecting their mail before bringing it inside and changing clothes immediately upon returning home if they went out.

"If one of my little children were to die because somebody had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad," Kody told Krishnan.

He said if one of his children were to die because another one brought COVID home, he would find it hard to "forgive" the child who was responsible for bringing the virus into the house.

When Kody eventually contracted COVID from his daughter Aurora Brown, he reached out Gabriel to discuss symptoms and forgot that it was Gabriel's birthday .

"I shouldn't have done this, but I did anyway. I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered, and he didn't," Gabriel recalled on a season 17 episode of "Sister Wives."

Gabriel said his father called back a few hours later to try and make up for his mistake. "That's the last time I ever talked to my dad," he added, through tears.

At different points in season 17, Kody told Janelle he either wanted an apology or to discuss the issue with the boys before he'd spend holidays with them. Janelle said she refused to "kowtow" to Kody's request , putting further strain on their relationship.

Janelle and Kody revealed they were "separated" while filming the "Sister Wives: One On One" three-part series. They had been "spiritually" married for nearly 30 years.

In the last part of the finale special, Kody looked at the camera and apologized directly to his sons.

"Boys, I'm sorry. I was trying to protect my family. Next time, I'd manage it differently, and I'm sorry," he said.

You can stream all episodes of "Sister Wives" now on Discovery Plus.

