ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown says he's 'estranged' from his sons with Janelle and 'can't even have conversations with them'

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gw6So_0k8sWrPh00
Gabriel Brown and his father Kody Brown.

TLC; TLC

  • Kody Brown said he remains "estranged" from two of his sons with Janelle Brown.
  • During COVID, sons Gabriel and Garrison continued seeing their girlfriends, which angered Kody.
  • Kody apologized to them and said he would "manage things differently" if he could have.

Kody Brown gave TLC's  "Sister Wives: One on One" host Sukanya Krishnan an update on his relationships with two of his sons — and it's not a positive one.

Throughout seasons 16 and 17, "Sister Wives" viewers saw Kody's strict COVID-19 rules put a strain on his relationships with his two youngest sons with his second wife Janelle Brown — Gabriel Brown, now 21, and Garrison Brown, 24.

"Now with those two boys, I'm estranged from them. I can't even have conversations with them anymore," Kody said.

Gabriel and Garrison lived at Janelle's home for a period during the pandemic. After the lockdown ended, they continued to go outside the home to go to work or school and to spend time with their girlfriends. Because of their choices, Janelle's was the first house Kody stopped visiting during the pandemic, at her request.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlpPH_0k8sWrPh00
Kody Brown.

TLC

Janelle said the situation put a strain on her marriage.

Kody developed a set of strict health standards for the family during the pandemic, which included disinfecting their mail before bringing it inside and changing clothes immediately upon returning home if they went out.

"If one of my little children were to die because somebody had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad," Kody told Krishnan.

He said if one of his children were to die because another one brought COVID home, he would find it hard to "forgive" the child who was responsible for bringing the virus into the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36L9qV_0k8sWrPh00
Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

When Kody eventually contracted COVID from his daughter Aurora Brown, he reached out Gabriel to discuss symptoms and forgot that it was Gabriel's birthday .

"I shouldn't have done this, but I did anyway. I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered, and he didn't," Gabriel recalled on a season 17 episode of "Sister Wives."

Gabriel said his father called back a few hours later to try and make up for his mistake. "That's the last time I ever talked to my dad," he added, through tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01t4LN_0k8sWrPh00
Kody Brown on "Sister Wives."

TLC

At different points in season 17, Kody told Janelle he either wanted an apology or to discuss the issue with the boys before he'd spend holidays with them. Janelle said she refused to "kowtow" to Kody's request , putting further strain on their relationship.

Janelle and Kody revealed they were "separated" while filming the "Sister Wives: One On One" three-part series. They had been "spiritually" married for nearly 30 years.

In the last part of the finale special, Kody looked at the camera and apologized directly to his sons.

"Boys, I'm sorry. I was trying to protect my family. Next time, I'd manage it differently, and I'm sorry," he said.

You can stream all episodes of "Sister Wives" now on Discovery Plus.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 13

Carol Maitland
3d ago

narcissitic men like him can't handle other men in their lives,unless they're a victim......even when those men are the sons of the family, they're looked at like competition,and there is neigh love nor respect given them,although love,resiect,and obedience are expected and demanded from them. kody can't emotionally handle the fact that his and Janelle's sons took her sude,defended her over their overtly distant father....he requires that they respect him,and Robyn,but gives no respect to Janelle or her sons. He is despicable.

Reply
5
Myrna Gibson
3d ago

That's sad. Those boys are hurting. Cody wanted to come down on the boys for working and seeing their girlfriends and would not see them because of it(said they want to get their pencils wet lol.) But then he contacted COVID from his adult adopted daughter of Robin's. I'd read an article that him and that daughter both cried because they had to be separated for 10 days and he carried her to her bed before he left!! A new wife maybe? 🤮

Reply(1)
4
CR13
3d ago

I don't even have to read the article. poor Gabe I feel so sorry for him he really loves his dad. the last time I sound cried was for his birthday he was hoping so much for his dad to call him. they talked that day and nope he didn't remember anything then finally he remembered and real nonchalant he said happy birthday. sorry I didn't read the article I'd probably get more pissed off. but I could imagine quotes about. it's probably about the idiot of a dad trying to feel sorry for himself again like always. Janelle has nothing to do with the guys not talking to him they're big boys they chose it. I'm happy for them!

Reply
3
Related
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
NEVADA STATE
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
ARIZONA STATE
People

Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits

Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along

Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Reveals Why He ‘Favors’ Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being ‘Loyal Enough’ and More Tell-All Bombshells

Taking sides? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown denied he has a “favorite” wife — but he confessed to favoring fourth wife Robyn Brown amid drama with his other three spouses. “It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” Kody, 53, said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “The […]
UTAH STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy

And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
UTAH STATE
AOL Corp

‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed

Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
Insider

Insider

737K+
Followers
39K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy