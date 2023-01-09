Anniston Public Warming Stations to Reopen

Photo by Calhoun Journal

January 9, 2023

Anniston, AL – Per the Anniston Public Relations Director, Jackson Hodges, the City of Anniston asks that everyone please be aware of freezing temperatures that are projected to begin Thursday, January 12, 2023. In light of the forecasted weather conditions, a public warming station in The Bridge at the Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) will open in the evenings starting Thursday (01/12/23) and will close on the morning of Saturday, January 14, 2023 (01/14/23). For more information on the warming station, please visit: www.annistonal.gov/warming-station.

This warming station has been made possible by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, led by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, and His Hands and Feet Ministries.

To contact the warming station, please call: 256-848-7755.

For more information on other community resources, please contact our local United Way via their 24/7 helpline by dialing 2-1-1.

If you are interested in donating items, meals, and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, please contact Diane Smith’s His Hands and Feet Ministries at 704-904-8774.

If you are interested in future employment and volunteer opportunities with the warming station, please email United Way’s Kyle Bryan at kbryan@uweca.org to learn more.

