San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo activates Emergency Operations Center

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 3 days ago
As severe weather moves into the area bringing with it the potential for flooding, the City of San Luis Obispo has activated its Emergency Operations Center.

The National Weather Services is forecasting heavy rains with strong wins resulting in a high wind warning and a flood watch to be issued for the area. A flood advisory is also in effect until 3:30 p.m. for roads around San Luis Obispo which has led to road closures.

Among the roads and intersections closed are:

  • Los Osos Valley Road at Foothill Boulevard
  • Tank Farm Road and Higuera Street
  • Oceanaire and Avalon
  • Marsh and Higuera Streets
  • Oceanaire and Galleon through Madonna
  • Calle Joaquin at LOVR closed in both directions
  • US 101 is still open right now. However, several on-ramps and off-ramps are currently closed. Northbound exits for Prado Road, Madonna Road, and Marsh Street are closed. Broad Street is the first Northbound exit available

The city recommends that drivers stay off the roads if at all possible. First responders have already conducted six water rescues as of Monday morning.

Residents who have been evacuated due to the flooding can head to Marigold or Foothill shopping center parking lots. Personnel will be onsite to answer any questions. Oceanaire neighborhoods are being asked to please shelter in place at this time.

Visit www.slocity.org/prepare for more information

