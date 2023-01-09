Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare reveals Bigfoot billboard

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare unveiled their new billboard at the southeast corner of Sixth Avenue and Thomasville Road, spreading a positive message to the community.

Rebeccah Lutz, Director of Marketing and Communications at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, says it's a playful tradition that the community has grown to love, but it still spreads an important message.

"Really the message here is a very serious and important one is that we want our community to know that TMH is here for you whenever you need us and today's billboard the message says big or small, we treat them all and at TMH we do treat anyone and everyone and we take that responsibility to our community very seriously," said Lutz.

The last billboard was a 3-D figure of Humpty Dumpty. It was donated to a Wakulla Public library.

