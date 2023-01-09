Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Values & Work-Life Balance Over Pay: Boston Professionals Have SpokenDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
footballscoop.com
Central Connecticut State brings back former assistant as head coach
Central Connecticut State is bringing back Adam Lechtenberg as head coach, the program announced Wednesday. Lectenberg helped the Blue Devils win the 2010 Northeast Conference title as offensive coordinator from 2010-11. "We extend an enthusiastic, warm 'welcome back' to Mr. Lechtenberg and his family as they return to Central Connecticut...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Settles Class Action Lawsuit Demanding Partial Tuition Reimbursement
The John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse is a federal courthouse located on Fan Pier in Boston, Massachusetts. By Justin F. Gonzalez. A group of students that sued Harvard for partial reimbursement of tuition after the University moved classes online due to the Covid-19 pandemic reached a settlement with the school, according to a filing by the students’ attorneys in court on Monday.
Apparently, What This Boston Radio Legend Said About Me is True
Between different experiences you get to have, whether it's with celebrities, artists, or even moving for jobs and seeing different parts of the country -- the whole thing is just a wild ride. That said, it takes time and a lot of hard work to break through, and we all...
Conn. man who threatened to kill Massachusetts woman to be sentenced
A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to, harassing, and intimidating a Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston federal court Tuesday morning. Marshall Nicholas Fain, 31, of New Haven, Connecticut, pleaded guilty in August to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting...
Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs
A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday. Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery
State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
Comments / 0