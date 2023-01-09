Read full article on original website
Have you ever saved a life in Jersey or been saved?
We had a great conversation on the air this week about life-saving techniques and stories about saving the lives of strangers and being saved. The conversation started with a story about a Woodland Park EMT, Valeria Franco, who was off duty, saving a man's life. She's an EMT who has a side gig as a caterer.
No really, a dog bar is opening in NJ – here’s where
Once in a blue moon in a real old man type dive bar you might occasionally see a mutt at its owners feet on the floor by the bar stool. But imagine a place packed with dogs. Heck, made for and named for dogs. There’s one coming to Atlantic City....
This Guy Bought A House And Turned It Into A Smart Urban Homestead, And It Hurts To See Someone Else Live My Dreams
Now that eggs are apparently a luxury item, that chicken coop is looking pretty darn good, not gonna lie.
