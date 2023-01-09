NOFX have been talking for a little while now about winding down their career, and now we've got the first dates of what is being billed as their "Final Tour." While all the dates have yet to be revealed, the band is promising 40 Cities with 40 Songs Per Day to mark their 40 years in the music business. Among the first wave of tour dates revealed with be a number of NOFX Punk in Drublic Festival appearances.

