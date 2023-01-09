Read full article on original website
Pink Floyd ‘Luxury’ Box Set + Book to Be Released on Exact ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ 50th Anniversary
Pink Floyd will reportedly release a new box set in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon. The "luxury" box set and commemorative book will be released on the album's actual 50th anniversary. London-based book publisher Thames & Hudson confirmed the release of the book,...
Now You Can Watch Metallica’s Full Old School Tribute Show for Jon + Marsha Zazula
Metallica played some pretty memorable shows in 2022, and one of the year's standout performances has turned up as a fully edited video that you can revisit below. The show in question was the band's Jon and Marsha Zazula tribute show that took place back in November in Hollywood, Florida.
Why Matt Bellamy Thinks Muse + Iron Maiden Are Actually A Lot Alike
Muse are a band that has become a bit heavier over time, especially on last year's album Will of the People and in an interview with Classic Rock, frontman Matt Bellamy reveals his heavy metal... umm... muses... and how his band and Iron Maiden are actually a lot alike despite sounding worlds apart.
Twitter Is Confused After Twenty One Pilots Release New Song You Can’t Hear
There's nothing like the surprise drop of a new song and being on hand to hear it for the first time, but during a recent livestream celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Vessel album, Twenty One Pilots left fans a little confused and bemused with the announcement and performance of a new song.
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
Woman Transforms Dollar Store Mini-Crates Into Ultimate Kitchen Organizers
It’s both aesthetic and efficient
Why Sofia Vergara Isn’t On ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ 2023
Many fans of 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' are missing Sofia Vergara's humor and kindness. Here's why she isn't a judge on the spin-off show.
Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight
It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
Michelle Williams Rocks Daring White Dress at the 2023 Golden Globes After Welcoming 3rd Baby
Mom's night out! Michelle Williams glowed on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet after welcoming her third child, her second with husband Thomas Kail. Williams, 42, donned an asymmetrical cream gown with a ruffled train at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10. She posed for photos with Kail, 44, before […]
‘DWTS’ Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome 1st Child: Photo
Jenna Johnson, 28, and Val Chmerskovskiy, 36, are officially parents! The Dancing with the Stars couple announced the birth of their first child, a son, on January 10, 2023. The pair shared a joint Instagram post with a black-and-white photo of their baby’s hand, writing, “Our world is forever changed,” along with a white heart and his date of birth.
Meet ‘Step By Step’ Star, Patrick Duffy, And His Two Sons, Padraic And Conor
Patrick Duffy is popularly known for his role as Bobby Ewing on the 1978 to 1991 CBS primetime soap opera, Dallas. The Hollywood star, who has appeared in various iconic shows, is also a doting father to his two sons, Padraic and Conor, who he shares with his late wife, Carlyn Rosser. Patrick tied the knot with Carlyn, his only wife, in 1974 and in the same year they welcomed their first son, Padraic. Four years later, the couple birthed their second son.
Guitar Returned to Casper Family After Public Outpouring of Support
Robert Hammond was just scrolling through Facebook one day when he came across a news story about a family that was searching for a guitar their son had sold prior to his death. The guitar looked strangely familiar; so much so that showed the post to his wife. Her breath...
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Their Burning Love on Display After His Golden Globes Win
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of the late Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis. Wearing a sleeveless black gown, Gerber, 21, and Butler, 31, were photographed hugging and sharing a passionate kiss at the bash, which they left together later in the night.
8 royal-worn perfumes and colognes that are fit for everyone
Members of the royal family are known for setting many a sartorial trend. Whether it was The Princess of Wales Kate reinventing the modest wedding dress or Meghan championing the coat dress, the royal stamp of approval makes for an instant classic. But what about their tastes for the ephemeral — specifically, the personal scent?
NOFX Reveal Initial 2023 ‘Final Tour’ Dates
NOFX have been talking for a little while now about winding down their career, and now we've got the first dates of what is being billed as their "Final Tour." While all the dates have yet to be revealed, the band is promising 40 Cities with 40 Songs Per Day to mark their 40 years in the music business. Among the first wave of tour dates revealed with be a number of NOFX Punk in Drublic Festival appearances.
Lily James Stunned on the 2023 Golden Globes Carpet in a Voluminous Red Cut-Out Gown
Lily James may have single-handedly fueled the ‘90s beauty resurgence with her turn as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy last year, but she just arrived at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards looking like a modern-day muse in a far cry from one of her character’s signature fitted looks.
Why Matt Sorum Plays the Same Drum Fill 23 Times in Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’
"November Rain" is one of Guns N' Roses' biggest hits, and there are quite a few stories behind the song. While we still can't tell you how Stephanie Seymours dies in its cinematic video, we can tell you why Matt Sorum played the same drum fill 23 times during the recording.
Idris Elba returns in an exclusive new look at Luther: The Fallen Sun
Plus, a first look at Andy Serkis’ villain
Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ Ads Banned in U.K. for Being Too Blasphemous
A recent ad promoting Demi Lovato's latest album Holy Fvck is coming under fire in the U.K., as England's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) had it banned after posters promoting the record starting popping up in London locations. The posters merely featured the cover art for Lovato's album, which features the...
