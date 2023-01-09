ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Matt Bellamy Thinks Muse + Iron Maiden Are Actually A Lot Alike

Muse are a band that has become a bit heavier over time, especially on last year's album Will of the People and in an interview with Classic Rock, frontman Matt Bellamy reveals his heavy metal... umm... muses... and how his band and Iron Maiden are actually a lot alike despite sounding worlds apart.
Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight

It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
‘DWTS’ Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome 1st Child: Photo

Jenna Johnson, 28, and Val Chmerskovskiy, 36, are officially parents! The Dancing with the Stars couple announced the birth of their first child, a son, on January 10, 2023. The pair shared a joint Instagram post with a black-and-white photo of their baby’s hand, writing, “Our world is forever changed,” along with a white heart and his date of birth.
Meet ‘Step By Step’ Star, Patrick Duffy, And His Two Sons, Padraic And Conor

Patrick Duffy is popularly known for his role as Bobby Ewing on the 1978 to 1991 CBS primetime soap opera, Dallas. The Hollywood star, who has appeared in various iconic shows, is also a doting father to his two sons, Padraic and Conor, who he shares with his late wife, Carlyn Rosser. Patrick tied the knot with Carlyn, his only wife, in 1974 and in the same year they welcomed their first son, Padraic. Four years later, the couple birthed their second son.
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Their Burning Love on Display After His Golden Globes Win

Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of the late Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis. Wearing a sleeveless black gown, Gerber, 21, and Butler, 31, were photographed hugging and sharing a passionate kiss at the bash, which they left together later in the night.
8 royal-worn perfumes and colognes that are fit for everyone

Members of the royal family are known for setting many a sartorial trend. Whether it was The Princess of Wales Kate reinventing the modest wedding dress or Meghan championing the coat dress, the royal stamp of approval makes for an instant classic. But what about their tastes for the ephemeral — specifically, the personal scent?
NOFX Reveal Initial 2023 ‘Final Tour’ Dates

NOFX have been talking for a little while now about winding down their career, and now we've got the first dates of what is being billed as their "Final Tour." While all the dates have yet to be revealed, the band is promising 40 Cities with 40 Songs Per Day to mark their 40 years in the music business. Among the first wave of tour dates revealed with be a number of NOFX Punk in Drublic Festival appearances.
Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ Ads Banned in U.K. for Being Too Blasphemous

A recent ad promoting Demi Lovato's latest album Holy Fvck is coming under fire in the U.K., as England's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) had it banned after posters promoting the record starting popping up in London locations. The posters merely featured the cover art for Lovato's album, which features the...
