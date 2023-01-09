ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Pennsylvania governor tops state record of pardons granted

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued more than twice the amount of pardons granted by any of his predecessors, with at least a quarter of them targeting non-violent marijuana offenses, his administration announced Thursday. Wolf, a Democrat, signed his final 369 pardons this week, for a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Fentanyl test strips decriminalized under new Pa. law

YORK, Pa. — A new law officially in effect in Pennsylvania no longer defines fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. The state legislature changed the law to protect people who unknowingly buy drugs that have been mixed with fentanyl to increase potency. “It's definitely become more dominant in the...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

GOP lawmaker turns on Democrat he helped win Pa. speakership

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign. The letter from Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Shapiro taps superintendent to be education secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Rural broadband access discussed at Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Antique tractors on display at the Farm Show recall a lower-tech time in farming. “A lot of the newer stuff won’t run without some kind of computer connection. If you have a problem with it, there’s nothing you can do about it. That wasn’t an issue in this era,” said Wayne Young of Harleysville, Pa., who was showing his 1940 model “D” John Deere tractor with the Waterloo Boys Two-Cylinder Tractor Club.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
FOX 43

State warns of potential text scam involving EBT cards

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead today advised Pennsylvanians of a potential scam involving texts about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Potential victims, whether they are SNAP recipients or not, receive a text stating an EBT card is about to expire, or...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Why are egg prices skyrocketing?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

How to celebrate National Milk Day in Central Pa

Jan. 11 brings us National Milk Day, and while many households across Pennsylvania get their dairy products solely from grocery stores, it may be time to visit a local dairy farm. Just in case you didn't know where to start, we've compiled a list of places to visit in Central...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Small businesses stand out at Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Over 100 vendors set up their booths at the Pennsylvania Farm Show to sell their goods. Of those vendors, a handful of small businesses are experiencing the excitement of the PA Farm Show rush for the first time. “The experience has been very positive, so many...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Experts react to approval of first honeybee vaccine

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crowds buzzed around the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association stand at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday. It’s a popular stop, giving guests a way to learn more about one of our world’s most important pollinators. “If we didn’t have bees we wouldn’t get...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy