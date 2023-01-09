Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania governor tops state record of pardons granted
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued more than twice the amount of pardons granted by any of his predecessors, with at least a quarter of them targeting non-violent marijuana offenses, his administration announced Thursday. Wolf, a Democrat, signed his final 369 pardons this week, for a...
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House...
Pennsylvania Senate bill aims to undo 2023 gas tax increase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's state Senate on Wednesday voted to undo an automatic wholesale tax increase on gasoline and diesel that kicks in this year in an effort to prevent motorists from paying more per gallon. The vote, 29-19, sent the bill to the state House of Representatives, where...
Fentanyl test strips decriminalized under new Pa. law
YORK, Pa. — A new law officially in effect in Pennsylvania no longer defines fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. The state legislature changed the law to protect people who unknowingly buy drugs that have been mixed with fentanyl to increase potency. “It's definitely become more dominant in the...
GOP lawmaker turns on Democrat he helped win Pa. speakership
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign. The letter from Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair,...
Governor-elect Shapiro, state officials outline agriculture goals at Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor-elect Josh Shapiro made an appearance at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Jan. 11. His speech at the Farm Show’s Public Officials Day luncheon revealed parts of the upcoming administration’s plans to support farmers and agriculture in the coming year. Shapiro mentioned a plan...
Shapiro taps superintendent to be education secretary
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
Free milkshakes for veterans at the Pennsylvania Farm Show for Military Appreciation Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pa. Dairymen's Association wanted to show their appreciation to veterans, one milkshake at a time. On Thursday, the famous milkshake booth in the food court at the Pennsylvania Farm Show is giving away free milkshakes to any active duty member or veteran. “We're looking forward...
Teaching Farm Show goers about the vital role of agriculture
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Across the Farm Show Complex, farm hands and volunteers are offering crash courses to thousands of people, giving them a sense of farming’s role in Pennsylvania. “People can see everything we do every day at home. Just at a bit of a smaller scale," said...
Law enforcement advisory commission releases reports on use of force, bias-based policing in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from December 2021. The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission announced today the release its reports of recommendations to improve law enforcement in the commonwealth. The reports, which were completed in October 2022, can be found on the Commission’s website, along...
Rural broadband access discussed at Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Antique tractors on display at the Farm Show recall a lower-tech time in farming. “A lot of the newer stuff won’t run without some kind of computer connection. If you have a problem with it, there’s nothing you can do about it. That wasn’t an issue in this era,” said Wayne Young of Harleysville, Pa., who was showing his 1940 model “D” John Deere tractor with the Waterloo Boys Two-Cylinder Tractor Club.
State warns of potential text scam involving EBT cards
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead today advised Pennsylvanians of a potential scam involving texts about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Potential victims, whether they are SNAP recipients or not, receive a text stating an EBT card is about to expire, or...
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
How to celebrate National Milk Day in Central Pa
Jan. 11 brings us National Milk Day, and while many households across Pennsylvania get their dairy products solely from grocery stores, it may be time to visit a local dairy farm. Just in case you didn't know where to start, we've compiled a list of places to visit in Central...
UPMC announces plans to raise minimum wage for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by 2025
PITTSBURGH — UMPC on Thursday announced plans to increase the minimum wage for entry-level workers to $18 an hour by 2025 at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport-area hospitals, outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other facilities. The pledge is part of an effort to "support its workforce, recruit new employees...
Farmers in Central Pa. face new challenges as gas prices increase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those in the farming industry say they are feeling the impact of fuel prices. "When everything rises, you're not making any more money than what you did the day before," said farmer Isaiah Druck. "It's definitely been challenging with how we run the farm," said fellow...
Small businesses stand out at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Over 100 vendors set up their booths at the Pennsylvania Farm Show to sell their goods. Of those vendors, a handful of small businesses are experiencing the excitement of the PA Farm Show rush for the first time. “The experience has been very positive, so many...
Dangerous radon levels detected in 39% of Pennsylvania homes | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — January is National Radon Action Month, and the American Lung Association (ALA) is urging everyone to test their home for radon. It's a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground that can enter a home through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations and other openings.
Experts react to approval of first honeybee vaccine
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crowds buzzed around the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association stand at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday. It’s a popular stop, giving guests a way to learn more about one of our world’s most important pollinators. “If we didn’t have bees we wouldn’t get...
