K2 Radio

A Year in Review: Casper Fire-EMS Release Numbers for 2022

According to a recent infographic released by the Casper Fire-EMS public information officer, the agency receives an average of 24 calls for service every 24 hours, 365 days a year. They received 8,809 total calls for service in 2022, an increase of 449 calls from 2021. There were 168 total...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Crash, Vehicle Arsons at Events Center

Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning. These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper

Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Rotarians Assist Special Needs Man With House Repairs After Death of His Parents

His name is Jimmy and he needs some help. He got them help from a group of Casper Rotarians, who "adopted" Jimmy's house and have begun to perform a series of repairs. "I've known Jimmy for, I think, about three years," Dan Odell told K2 Radio News. "I was the Director of the Iris Clubhouse, which is a community for adults with mental illness. And I approached the Rotary Club last year, knowing the needs that he has. The roof had two holes in it, and it needed painting. He was living in Colorado and was renting the house, and the renters weren't very kind to it."
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (1/2/23–1/9/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 2 through Jan. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Crash Blocks Northbound I-25 North of Casper

Motorists should prepare to stop or expect delays due to a crash that has blocked all lanes on northbound Interstate 25 north of Casper on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near I-25 milepost 210 at the interchange with Natrona County Road 259, which...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

WATCH: Casper Couple Free Buck Tangled in Barb Wire Fence

Casper has many "Good Samaritans", especially during this time of year when the weather is at its worst. While a good many stories of friendly local heroes involve helping drivers with stuck vehicles, that is not always the case. A video was recently posted to YouTube alternative website, Rumble.com (via...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Be Aware of Stalled Semi on Southbound Interstate 25

Motorists on southbound Interstate 25 south of Casper should proceed with caution because a stalled semi truck is blocking the right lane, according to an alert from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The stalled truck is near milepost 181, which is about a mile southeast of the I-25 and Hat...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man and Alleged Underwear Thief Pleads Not Guilty To Burglary

A Casper man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, with both instances involving the theft of women's underwear. Thomas Branstetter, born in 1963, entered the pleas during his arraignment before Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson. According to the criminal information document, Branstetter burglarized an...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

