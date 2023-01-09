His name is Jimmy and he needs some help. He got them help from a group of Casper Rotarians, who "adopted" Jimmy's house and have begun to perform a series of repairs. "I've known Jimmy for, I think, about three years," Dan Odell told K2 Radio News. "I was the Director of the Iris Clubhouse, which is a community for adults with mental illness. And I approached the Rotary Club last year, knowing the needs that he has. The roof had two holes in it, and it needed painting. He was living in Colorado and was renting the house, and the renters weren't very kind to it."

CASPER, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO