A Year in Review: Casper Fire-EMS Release Numbers for 2022
According to a recent infographic released by the Casper Fire-EMS public information officer, the agency receives an average of 24 calls for service every 24 hours, 365 days a year. They received 8,809 total calls for service in 2022, an increase of 449 calls from 2021. There were 168 total...
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Crash, Vehicle Arsons at Events Center
Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning. These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck...
(PHOTOS) Two Casper residents displaced by house fire Monday; one pet casualty
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews and investigators remain on the scene of a home that was extensively damaged by fire Monday afternoon, agency Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News. Crews responded around 3:08 p.m. to the fire on the 2300 block of Breck Avenue after callers. reported...
Casper Fire-EMS responds to Monday night calls of entrapped motorist, vehicles on fire
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday night, Casper Fire-EMS emergency personnel responded to a crash that left someone entrapped and injured at the intersection of East 15th Street and Fairdale Avenue at roughly 8:25 p.m., followed shortly thereafter by several vehicles that were on fire near the Ford Wyoming Center.
Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
Slick Roads in and Around Casper – Several Crashes Reported Last Night
The Wyoming Department of Transportation closures at U.S. 20/26, closed Casper to Moneda. "Highway Patrol reported several crashes last night in the Waltman area prompting the closure. We're expecting it to reopen mid-morning" read a post on their Facebook page. U.S. 287/WYO 789 closed Muddy Gap to Sweetwater Station Junction...
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. Other closures include US 20 and US 26 between Casper and Shoshoni...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
Casper Fire-EMS Offers Safe Driving Tips for Winter Weather
Mother Nature has struck again and has left several inches of white powder on the ground. Inevitably, Casper drivers are going to have to get in their cars and brave the elements, so Casper Fire-EMS has, once again, offered a few tips on how to drive safely in the snow.
Crime Clips: Driver’s Ed cars torched; unlocked car raided; child sickened by vape
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. Casper PD Lt. Jeff Bullard and Sgt. Seth Wheeler provided this information based on call inquiries. Shoplifting, 4:40 p.m. Friday, Jan...
The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper
Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
Harvey’s Dragon: Casper Man Creates 9′ Long Snow Sculpture for Family Friend
It's no secret Casper has some serious artistic talent. Just drive around and you're likely to see something that catches your eye: murals, statues...even the electrical boxes!. Casper's known to host the Chalk Fest on its sidewalks downtown, and even the snow becomes a medium for creative-types around these parts.
Casper Rotarians Assist Special Needs Man With House Repairs After Death of His Parents
His name is Jimmy and he needs some help. He got them help from a group of Casper Rotarians, who "adopted" Jimmy's house and have begun to perform a series of repairs. "I've known Jimmy for, I think, about three years," Dan Odell told K2 Radio News. "I was the Director of the Iris Clubhouse, which is a community for adults with mental illness. And I approached the Rotary Club last year, knowing the needs that he has. The roof had two holes in it, and it needed painting. He was living in Colorado and was renting the house, and the renters weren't very kind to it."
Natrona County divorce filings (1/2/23–1/9/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 2 through Jan. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
Crash Blocks Northbound I-25 North of Casper
Motorists should prepare to stop or expect delays due to a crash that has blocked all lanes on northbound Interstate 25 north of Casper on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near I-25 milepost 210 at the interchange with Natrona County Road 259, which...
WATCH: Casper Couple Free Buck Tangled in Barb Wire Fence
Casper has many "Good Samaritans", especially during this time of year when the weather is at its worst. While a good many stories of friendly local heroes involve helping drivers with stuck vehicles, that is not always the case. A video was recently posted to YouTube alternative website, Rumble.com (via...
Be Aware of Stalled Semi on Southbound Interstate 25
Motorists on southbound Interstate 25 south of Casper should proceed with caution because a stalled semi truck is blocking the right lane, according to an alert from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The stalled truck is near milepost 181, which is about a mile southeast of the I-25 and Hat...
Sunny String of Days for the Casper Area, Possible Snow Next Week
The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies for the Casper area till Tuesday!. Today and the next few days the high ranges from upper 30s to low 40-degree temperatures with moderate lows. Expect windy, breezy conditions.
Casper Man and Alleged Underwear Thief Pleads Not Guilty To Burglary
A Casper man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, with both instances involving the theft of women's underwear. Thomas Branstetter, born in 1963, entered the pleas during his arraignment before Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson. According to the criminal information document, Branstetter burglarized an...
