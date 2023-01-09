Rep. Cuellar donates Library of Congress books to Starr County libraries

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — More than 100 books from the Library of Congress were donated to two Rio Grande Valley libraries by U.S. Congressman Rep. Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar donated general reading material to La Rosita Public Library and Rio Grande City Public Library last week.

The donated books include genres such as fiction, non-fiction, adult’s novels and children’s novels.

“Education has always been and will remain a priority of mine – especially when it comes to children. These books are not only a source of entertainment, but they can also help provide young individuals in Starr County with the tools that are essential to succeed later in life,” Cuellar said.

The Library of Congress provides materials to educational institutions, public bodies and non-profit organizations in the United States.

