Read full article on original website
Related
Bessemer man indicted in federal court on drug and illegal gun possession charges
A Bessemer man who appeared in federal court Thursday has been indicted on drug and gun charges.
weisradio.com
Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County
Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
Man claiming to have ‘portal to Hell’ charged with firing on Walker County deputies
A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
Update: Suspect in Wednesday Night Car Chase Faces Drug Charges in Case
The suspect in a car chase that drew a large police presence to a 15th Street gas station Wednesday night is facing drug charges in the case. As previously reported, the chase started around 9:45 p.m. after Tuscaloosa Police attempted to stop the suspect for reckless driving before the driver bailed out at the Chevron gas station on 15th Street.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 11, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 11, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 7• harassment; person Jan. 8• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; criminal trespass-2nd degree; person; Leibacher Ln. SE Jan. 9• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 6th Ave. SE; miscellaneous; $73 Jan. 10• criminal mischief-3rd degree; Cullman Park & Rec.; McNabb Rd. SW; damaged property; $360 Arrests Jan. 10 Hammon, Jeffrey S.; 39• receiving stolen property-4th degree Buck, Brent R.; 46• harassment Carter, Valencia E.; 25• false information to law enforcement James, Aija M.; 25• false information to law enforcement Moore, Jessup S.; 28• DUI Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Shots fired during Shelby County vehicle robbery, two suspects arrested
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — Shots were fired during a robbery in Shelby County on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 1 p.m. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of Phillips Drive in Vincent. “Deputies met with a male subject […]
wbrc.com
Record number of juveniles killed by guns in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More children were killed by gunfire in 2022 in Jefferson County than any time in the last decade. County records show 19 juveniles from birth to the age of seventeen were killed by a gun in 2022. Some are listed as accidental, others as a homicide.
Jefferson County long-term investigation leads to seizure of nearly 50 pounds of drugs
From The Tribunes staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Division implemented search warrants in a 10-month-long drug investigation on Friday, Jan. 6. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, during the execution of these warrants, a significant amount of drugs, guns, and cash were seized. Arrested in the […]
wvtm13.com
Dora police officer hurt during suspect pursuit
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Dora police officer is recovering, after being injured during a vehicle pursuit with a suspect. Chief Jared Hall with Dora PD said one of his officers assisted with a pursuit of a suspect out of Cordova/Parrish area just before 4 p.m. Jan. 11. According...
Witnesses sought in 2020 murder of man found shot to death on I-65 in Birmingham
It’s been more than two years since a 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 65 in Birmingham, and police are asking for the public’s help to make an arrest in his slaying. Condorius Sanchez Williams was found dead Aug. 10, 2020. Birmingham’s 911 Center...
Birmingham Police asking for assistance in unsolved homicide investigation from 2020
The Birmingham Police Department published a release Thursday asking for the public's assistance in a homicide that occurred over two ago on I-65 underneath the 16th Street bridge.
Birmingham man killed in reported assault
A 28-year-old Birmingham man died Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds during a reported assault that's being investigated as a homicide.
Birmingham PD investigates fatal shooting, suspect in custody
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 11, at around 5:10 p.m. According to the BPD, South precinct officers were inside the Adona Apartment Complex on a call for service when shots were fired in a nearby area. Officer Truman […]
Car theft victim shoots suspect as he fled with his car; police arrested him minutes later and took him to hospital
An Alabama shot a car thief Wednesday afternoon but the suspect took the car anyway before being captured just minutes later by police. The crime happened at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Vincent community in Shelby County. The victim said a man and a woman took his vehicle and...
Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
alabamanews.net
New Information on Double Murder Involving Two Montgomery-Area Men
Alabama News Network has searched court records to find new information in the shooting deaths of two Montgomery-area men. As we have reported, two Montgomery-area cousins, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond. They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, where their bodies were found.
Dead puppies found in burn pile at Shelby County home; 2 charged
The discovery of four dead dogs – including 2 burned puppies – has led to the arrests of two people in Shelby County. Tiffany Laurissa Byrd, 22, and Michael Lawton Ward, 24, are each charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to court records made public this week.
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
Human remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer ravine could be linked to 2022 missing person’s case, authorities say
Human remains were found inside a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer, and the victim is believed to be linked to a missing person’s case from 2022. A contractor installing utility poles made the discovery early Wednesday afternoon in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The vehicle was at the bottom of a small ravine.
Comments / 0