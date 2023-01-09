ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County

Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man claiming to have ‘portal to Hell’ charged with firing on Walker County deputies

A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 11, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 11, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 7• harassment; person Jan. 8• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; criminal trespass-2nd degree; person; Leibacher Ln. SE Jan. 9• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 6th Ave. SE; miscellaneous; $73 Jan. 10• criminal mischief-3rd degree; Cullman Park & Rec.; McNabb Rd. SW; damaged property; $360 Arrests Jan. 10 Hammon, Jeffrey S.; 39• receiving stolen property-4th degree Buck, Brent R.; 46• harassment Carter, Valencia E.; 25• false information to law enforcement James, Aija M.; 25• false information to law enforcement Moore, Jessup S.; 28• DUI Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County long-term investigation leads to seizure of nearly 50 pounds of drugs

From The Tribunes staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Division implemented search warrants in a 10-month-long drug investigation on Friday, Jan. 6. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, during the execution of these warrants, a significant amount of drugs, guns, and cash were seized. Arrested in the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Dora police officer hurt during suspect pursuit

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Dora police officer is recovering, after being injured during a vehicle pursuit with a suspect. Chief Jared Hall with Dora PD said one of his officers assisted with a pursuit of a suspect out of Cordova/Parrish area just before 4 p.m. Jan. 11. According...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

New Information on Double Murder Involving Two Montgomery-Area Men

Alabama News Network has searched court records to find new information in the shooting deaths of two Montgomery-area men. As we have reported, two Montgomery-area cousins, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond. They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, where their bodies were found.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Human remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer ravine could be linked to 2022 missing person’s case, authorities say

Human remains were found inside a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer, and the victim is believed to be linked to a missing person’s case from 2022. A contractor installing utility poles made the discovery early Wednesday afternoon in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The vehicle was at the bottom of a small ravine.
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy