The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Sam Adams resigns from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's office
PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams has announced that he will resign from his role as Director of Strategic Innovations for current Mayor Ted Wheeler's office, just under two years after taking the job. In an email sent to Wheeler's staff Tuesday, Adams cited health-related concerns as...
Popular Portland restaurateur on the road to recovery
PORTLAND, Ore. — Bunk Sandwiches have become a big part of the Portland casual restaurant scene by creating some great eats and relaxed atmosphere for nearly 15 years. Chef and co-owner Tommy Habetz is one of the men who started it and made it so popular. Now Habetz is coming back from a dangerous and debilitating medical crisis.
KGW
University of Oregon to relocate Old Town neighborhood campus
The University of Oregon's Portland campus will be relocated from Old Town to NE Portland. The university bought the former Concordia University campus last year.
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 13-15
PORTLAND, Ore. — After a very rainy week, things are looking just about the same for the weekend. Nonetheless, most events in the Portland area are indoor or underneath tents. You can attend the Portland Boat Show, Reptile Expo, Portland Folk Festival and much more. Portland Boat Show. When:...
Portland ranked 12th worst US city for traffic congestion
PORTLAND, Ore. — If you think traffic around the Portland metro is becoming worse, you may be right. A transportation analytics firm released a new report detailing how traffic congestion stacked up among major cities across the United States in 2022. Portland ranked as the 12th most congested U.S....
Portland leaders discuss solutions to surge in shootings near schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the wake of a recent surge in shootings outside Portland high schools, more than a dozen education, civic and public safety leaders met Friday morning at Portland Public Schools headquarters to discuss gun violence. The district said leaders would "discuss how to align resources, collaborate,...
KGW
Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy
PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
Oregon’s new state urban forester on the promise and peril of trees in our cities
PORTLAND, Ore. — When Brittany Oxford walks down any urban street, her eyes tend to drift upward. Oxford, the new community assistance forester with the Oregon Department of Forestry, has gotten to be an expert at differentiating what kind of wires run through the branches of the trees that line our streets.
KGW
Former congregant remembers old Portland Korean Church
The abandoned church was destroyed by fire last week and has since been demolished. But for some, it still housed memories of worship.
KGW
Dozens of Portland buildings are marked “unsafe” for firefighter entry
When fire crews arrived at a burning downtown church last week, they had to fight the flames from outside. It had been marked unsafe by the city.
Homeless people in Portland yearn for results from the governor’s office
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's homeless crisis took center stage at the state capitol this week as Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders addressing the crisis on her first full day in office Tuesday, one of which declares a homelessness state of emergency. The move has been met with...
Here's what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events are going on near you
OREGON, USA — This year there are a plethora of opportunities around the Portland metro area to celebrate, reflect and give back through acts of service. Here are some events that are committed to honoring and celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this year on Jan. 16, when MLK Day is federally recognized as a holiday with all government service locations closed including certain banks.
KGW
New Airbnb program rents out apartments in Portland
Airbnb launched a new program called "Airbnb-Friendly Apartments." It'll allow certain apartment renters in Portland to host part-time.
KGW
The problem with planting trees in Portland | The Story extras
A lot of us here in Portland love our trees, and it's frustrating when the city cracks down on where they can be planted. But there's a method to the madness.
Vancouver police officer, former candidate for Clark County Sheriff, placed on leave
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver police officer who made an unsuccessful bid for Clark County Sheriff last year has been suspended pending the outcome of multiple internal investigations, the City of Vancouver confirmed Tuesday. Corporal Rey Reynolds with the Vancouver Police Department was placed on leave Dec. 21 due...
KGW
Public safety leaders addressing gun violence in Portland
In the last three months there have been four shootings outside Portland high schools. Public safety leaders are meeting to discuss solutions to this rising epidemic.
Here are Portland's 64 'unsafe' buildings and why firefighters won't go inside
PORTLAND, Oregon — Unsafe buildings in Portland are a safety challenge that firefighters face. That was certainly the case when flames raced through an old empty church in downtown last week — but thanks to an unsafe building designation, they had advanced warning of what they'd be up against and knew not to enter the building.
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' comes to Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Keller Auditorium in Southwest Portland is featuring the award-winning show, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' in January. KGW had a chance to catch up with a few of the cast members and also got a peek at the production. The performance is spectacular with the cast...
Former Portland lawyer sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for embezzling from clients
PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has sentenced former Portland lawyer Lori Deveny to eight years in prison and ordered her to pay $4.5 million in restitution. Prosecutors argued Deveny stole millions of dollars from her clients, many of whom suffered traumatic head injuries. “If I could go back,...
KGW
