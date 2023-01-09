ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Adams resigns from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's office

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams has announced that he will resign from his role as Director of Strategic Innovations for current Mayor Ted Wheeler's office, just under two years after taking the job. In an email sent to Wheeler's staff Tuesday, Adams cited health-related concerns as...
Popular Portland restaurateur on the road to recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bunk Sandwiches have become a big part of the Portland casual restaurant scene by creating some great eats and relaxed atmosphere for nearly 15 years. Chef and co-owner Tommy Habetz is one of the men who started it and made it so popular. Now Habetz is coming back from a dangerous and debilitating medical crisis.
8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 13-15

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a very rainy week, things are looking just about the same for the weekend. Nonetheless, most events in the Portland area are indoor or underneath tents. You can attend the Portland Boat Show, Reptile Expo, Portland Folk Festival and much more. Portland Boat Show. When:...
Portland ranked 12th worst US city for traffic congestion

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you think traffic around the Portland metro is becoming worse, you may be right. A transportation analytics firm released a new report detailing how traffic congestion stacked up among major cities across the United States in 2022. Portland ranked as the 12th most congested U.S....
Portland leaders discuss solutions to surge in shootings near schools

PORTLAND, Ore. — In the wake of a recent surge in shootings outside Portland high schools, more than a dozen education, civic and public safety leaders met Friday morning at Portland Public Schools headquarters to discuss gun violence. The district said leaders would "discuss how to align resources, collaborate,...
Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy

PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
Here's what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events are going on near you

OREGON, USA — This year there are a plethora of opportunities around the Portland metro area to celebrate, reflect and give back through acts of service. Here are some events that are committed to honoring and celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this year on Jan. 16, when MLK Day is federally recognized as a holiday with all government service locations closed including certain banks.
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' comes to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Keller Auditorium in Southwest Portland is featuring the award-winning show, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' in January. KGW had a chance to catch up with a few of the cast members and also got a peek at the production. The performance is spectacular with the cast...
