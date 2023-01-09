Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Greensburg police seek second suspect in home invasion
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The case against a Greensburg man accused in a violent home invasion last month will move to trial. Watch the report in the video above. Patrick Rosenberry, 29, is facing robbery and assault charges stemming from the incident on Alwine Avenue in December. Prosecutors shared surveillance video in court Thursday that investigators said showed Rosenberry holding one of the homeowners at gunpoint while ransacking the home.
Police name Tarentum man as suspect in robbery of New Kensington bank
A suspect has been named in the Dec. 30 robbery of the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington. New Kensington police and the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office have an arrest warrant for Anthony Burda, 37, of Tarentum. Burda is charged with robbery, terroristic threats...
wccsradio.com
TROOPERS SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED WITH DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT
State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day. Troopers say between 10:23 and 10:36 a.m., a man and woman entered into the Dollar General store along Ben Franklin Highway in Strongstown and left in an older style pickup truck without paying for several items. It’s unknown what type of truck it was, but troopers say it was tan in color.
WJAC TV
Police: DuBois man accused of attacking woman with box cutter, choking her
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department say a DuBois man is facing charges, accused of attacking a woman with a box cutter and choking her during a domestic dispute. Police say on New Year's Eve, officers were dispatched to the Sycamore Street Apartments...
Man wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly attacking woman in North Fayette
NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - North Fayette Township police are looking for a man wanted on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. Officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Steubenville Pike and Route 980 for a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said the woman told her John Diamond III punched her in the face several times and used a knife to slash and puncture her head, face, hand, wrist and legs while they were parked at a pull-off area by Route 22/30.Diamond then stole her purse and ran away, leaving her at the scene, police said. He's facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.Anyone with information about where Diamond might be is asked to contact North Fayette Township police by calling Allegheny County 911.
2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report
Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
wccsradio.com
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
wccsradio.com
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP CRASH
No one was hurt in a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments and state police to Route 22 West near Palmer Road around 12:26 p.m. for the reported crash. Blairsville Fire Department Spokesperson Ab Dettorre said the crash involved one vehicle that crashed into the jersey barrier and ended on the berm.
butlerradio.com
Woman Charged After Stabbing In Butler Twp.
An 18-year-old is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone in Butler Township. The incident happened Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Patterson Avenue. Butler Township Police say 18-year-old Keira Sporny of Butler allegedly entered a home and stabbed an unnamed adult woman with a kitchen...
WJAC TV
Trio charged for scamming trucking companies of over $14K, troopers say
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Somerset County say three individuals are facing various theft-related charges after they allegedly scammed multiple trucking companies out of thousands of dollars. Police say the companies were attempting to purchase trucks from M & K Truck Centers in Somerset. Investigators say one...
Missing woman with dementia found, Pittsburgh police say
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE (1/12/23) Pittsburgh police said Joan DePante was found safe at around 4:10 p.m., police say. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with dementia. Joan DePante was last seen on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. on the 800 block of...
3 in custody, 1 injured after chase led to crash on Route 51; incident connected to weekend homicide
PITTSBURGH — Three suspects are in custody and one suspect was injured after a police chase turned into a car crash on Route 51 in Pittsburgh. The suspect vehicle crashed at the BP gas station near Woodruff Street at around 2:40 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, the car crashed...
Local Chief wants to see harsher punishment for those that threaten police
Hundreds of police officers from across the nation gathered Wednesday to honor fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. One official who was there says the funeral shouldn’t have happened in the first place.
WJAC TV
Johnstown man accused of tying up, assaulting women waives preliminary hearing
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man accused of tying up and assaulting multiple women appeared in Cambria County court Tuesday where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Police arrested 54-year-old Daniel Boyer in September after investigators say they discovered three women tied up in a trip-wired...
WJAC TV
'Where did the money go?' PSP investigating theft of funds from United band boosters
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the United School District confirmed to 6 News that authorities have been contacted regarding allegations of missing funds from the band booster club. Acting District Superintendent Dr. Charles Koren says the funds were intended to be used for an upcoming band trip...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who killed family in 2016 crash in North Versailles resentenced to life in prison
The Homewood man who killed a family of three in a fiery crash on Thanksgiving in 2016 was initially ordered to serve 70 to 140 years in prison. On Tuesday, following a decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Demetrius Coleman, 28, was resentenced to life in prison. Coleman, who had...
explore venango
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
wtae.com
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
19-year-old killed in Butler County crash
CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
butlerradio.com
Local Man Charged With Multiple Thefts From Walmart
A local man is facing numerous charges following prolonged incidents of repeated retail theft. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Stephen Vine of Butler has been charged with five counts of Felony Retail Theft and five counts of Criminal Trespass. Vine allegedly visited the Walmart at Butler Commons numerous times...
