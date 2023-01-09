Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Getting Sunny Bunny eggs ready for Easter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Bennett Street near Scenic, there’s a non-profit with a wealth of satisfied employees. The workshop at SWI Industrial Solutions is always busy; but especially busy right now. The Easter Bunny needs these Sunny Bunny Easter Eggs filled. “Our whole goal is to provide quality...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe announces retirement, new opportunity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. The Springfield Police Department’s Pension Board approved Officer Priebe’s duty disability retirement. Priebe will become a school security specialist with the Republic School District.
KYTV
SPONSORED: Home tips with Helitech-Winter check list
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A little maintenance can go a long way when it comes to your home. Helitech is helping us do that with this tip on having a winter check list.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation Update: Springfield business owner gives donation funds to grieving family
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A resolution in less than 48 hours since our On Your Side Investigation aired. A grieving Springfield family finally gets the donations from a fundraiser eight months ago. On Monday night, we introduced you to Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen. Their three-year-old little girl, Mackenzie, died...
KYTV
Agape Boarding School leaders in Cedar County, Mo. announce plans to close
A Christian boarding school in Cedar County, Missouri, that’s been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations announced Wednesday that it will close later this month due to financial hardship. James Griffey said, “It sounds like something out of a horror movie. How is this a Christian organization?”. Griffey...
KYTV
Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
KYTV
TOURNAMENT HEADQUARTERS: See Ozone’s coverage of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions will take place Thursday, Jan 12, through Saturday, Jan. 14. This year’s field is loaded with talent featuring 16 players who are committed or signed with a Division I program and another who is committed to joining the G-League Ignite. An additional 26 players in the field hold at least one Division I offer.
KYTV
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
KYTV
Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Committee approves where new marijuana facilities can be located
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Committee created new rules on where new marijuana facilities can be located. The debate follows November’s statewide vote allowing recreational marijuana. Marijuana facilities coming into Springfield can’t be within 1,000 feet of any school, daycare, or church. That’s around the...
KYTV
Second-leading cause of lung cancer could come from your home; how to check for radon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. And it could be in your house. January is National Radon Action Month and a good time to add it to your list of things to check out before buying a home. Radon is an odorless gas...
KYTV
City of Springfield, Mo., receives EPA grant for Green for Greene campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The EPA selected the city for a $500,000 grant to expand the Green for Greene environmental job training program. “We are grateful to the EPA for their continued support of the Green for Greene program and the increased investment to expand the program and reach more individuals,” said Springfield City Manager Jason Gage. “The job training offered truly changes lives and allowed participants to receive up to 14 industry-recognized credentials that will help them find higher paying environmental related jobs,” Gage added.
KYTV
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and his deputies arrested eleven people considered homeless for trespassing and outstanding arrest warrants. Sheriff Arnott says trespassers had set up illegal encampments. The sheriff’s office worked with the owners of these properties. The sheriff’s office provided each arrested with...
KYTV
46% of Missouri high school students don’t have access to athletic trainers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors released Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin from the hospital on Monday after suffering from cardiac arrest. Athletic trainer Denny Kellington and the rest of the team have been credited with saving the player’s life, shining a light on the importance of athletic trainers.
KYTV
Springfield-Branson National Airport receives federal grant for tarmac expansion
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86. Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula. Second-leading cause of lung cancer could come from your home; how to check for radon. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Flights resume at Springfield-Branson National...
KYTV
Bass Pro Tournament of Champions provides winter boost for Springfield’s hotel and restaurant industry
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 38th annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions features some of the nation’s top high school teams and talent. Running from Thursday-Saturday at Missouri State University’s Great Southern Bank Arena, the T of C is the most high-profile annual sports event in Springfield, contributing to the city’s economy and reputation.
KYTV
Nixa to consider putting a sales tax increase measure on April’s ballot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An emergency meeting is happening this week in Nixa. City leaders are up against the clock. They’re working to get another tax initiative on April’s ballot. “If we could wait we probably would. The police, right now, to us is the most important need,”...
KYTV
Judge sentences man for theft at Stockton, Mo. AMVETS Post
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for the May 2022 burglary of the AMVETS Post in Stockton. Irvin Rill, of Pettis County, Mo., pleaded guilty to two charges related to the case. The judge sentenced him to four years. Deputies arrested Hill at his home. Investigators believe...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive charged with forgery?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Kodie Lee Ray. He’s charged with forgery in Greene County. There’s a felony warrant out for his arrest. Springfield police believe the 28-year-old is in the Greene County area, and is possibly homeless. Officers describe Ray as...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Rough terrain is making the search for a missing dog especially tough
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’ lost and Found, we’re looking for a lost dog that was just starting to feel at home. Porter had only been at his new home for about a week and a half, when he disappeared from his owners’ five acre property in Highlandville.
KYTV
Greene County commissioners sign 2023 budget; worker recruitment, retention key priority
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County commissioners signed the 2023 budget on Tuesday morning. The total expenditure for all funds is $261,670,976. $97.9 million of these appropriations, or 37%, represent distributions to other governmental entities, Federal COVID response programs, or instances where the county does not exercise day-to-day oversight. One...
