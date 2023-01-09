ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Ozarks Life: Getting Sunny Bunny eggs ready for Easter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Bennett Street near Scenic, there’s a non-profit with a wealth of satisfied employees. The workshop at SWI Industrial Solutions is always busy; but especially busy right now. The Easter Bunny needs these Sunny Bunny Easter Eggs filled. “Our whole goal is to provide quality...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

TOURNAMENT HEADQUARTERS: See Ozone’s coverage of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions will take place Thursday, Jan 12, through Saturday, Jan. 14. This year’s field is loaded with talent featuring 16 players who are committed or signed with a Division I program and another who is committed to joining the G-League Ignite. An additional 26 players in the field hold at least one Division I offer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
KYTV

City of Springfield, Mo., receives EPA grant for Green for Greene campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The EPA selected the city for a $500,000 grant to expand the Green for Greene environmental job training program. “We are grateful to the EPA for their continued support of the Green for Greene program and the increased investment to expand the program and reach more individuals,” said Springfield City Manager Jason Gage. “The job training offered truly changes lives and allowed participants to receive up to 14 industry-recognized credentials that will help them find higher paying environmental related jobs,” Gage added.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bass Pro Tournament of Champions provides winter boost for Springfield’s hotel and restaurant industry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 38th annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions features some of the nation’s top high school teams and talent. Running from Thursday-Saturday at Missouri State University’s Great Southern Bank Arena, the T of C is the most high-profile annual sports event in Springfield, contributing to the city’s economy and reputation.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Judge sentences man for theft at Stockton, Mo. AMVETS Post

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for the May 2022 burglary of the AMVETS Post in Stockton. Irvin Rill, of Pettis County, Mo., pleaded guilty to two charges related to the case. The judge sentenced him to four years. Deputies arrested Hill at his home. Investigators believe...
STOCKTON, MO

