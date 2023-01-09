LEWISTON, ID – Asotin High School’s Haylee Appleford has been added to the 2024 LC State Track and Field roster. She is a multi-sport athlete for the Asotin Panthers. “We are excited about adding Haylee to our Warrior Family,” Head Coach Mike Collins says. “She is the epitome of the type of kid we want in our program. Great kid, great student, great athlete, enjoyable to be around, hard worker, and I could go on. Even more so, we want the best and brightest regional kids and she is right here in our back yard and we are glad she is staying home. Looking forward to seeing her accomplish great things ahead.”

