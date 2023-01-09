Read full article on original website
dothanpd.org
ALICIA MARIE VAUGHN
It is the mission of the Dothan Police Department to preserve the peace and public order while enhancing quality of life in cooperation with all who share in the common interest of this wonderful city. CALEA Accreditation. The Dothan Police Department is an accredited agency by the Commission on Accreditation...
wtvy.com
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to the East Selma Street home upon receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been shot.
wtvy.com
2023 MLK Day events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Numerous events are planned across the country to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., leading up to the holiday bearing his name on Monday, January 16. Here is a look at what events are taking place in the Wiregrass and surrounding...
wtvy.com
Enterprise breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Enterprise is working to improve the health of their community. Officials broke ground on the much anticipated Recreation and Aquatics Center on January 11. The state-of-the-art facility will be one of the first of its kind in the Wiregrass. It will include four gymnasiums,...
holmescounty.news
Gardner to stand trial in January
A Marianna man is scheduled to stand trial in Holmes County on charges of homicide, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into a vehicle and discharging a firearm in public. Latorish Antonio Gardner, 48, shot and killed Derek Todd Thompson, 35, and shot and critically wounded 29-year-old Mariah Maps...
WTVM
Suspects arrested for involvement in Eufaula firearms assault
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a firearm assault. A 39-year-old man was assaulted and sustained a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on South Randolph Avenue on Wednesday 4 January 2023. The lone victim is expected to make a recovery. Charisma...
wdhn.com
Henry County reaches agreement on EMS funding
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Henry County Commission is relieved after settling 8 months of discussion regarding one of the biggest priorities in the county — EMS services. “I can’t wait to write the check to the city of Abbeville and Headland and we will do that as...
Ft. Rucker soldier dies after altercation
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN)—A Fort Rucker soldier is dead after an altercation with another soldier on the military base. According to Jimmie Cummings, two Advanced Individual Training (AIT) Soldiers got into an altercation. One soldier was taken into custody by the Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety and another soldier was taken for medical treatment […]
wdhn.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Ozark shooting
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— A suspect has been identified and arrested related to the early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Ozark. According to the Ozark Department of Public Safety, at 12:00 a.m. officers responded to the Jasmine Hill Apartment Complex in relation to a shooting. When police arrived...
wdhn.com
Wrecking ball falls on Enterprise businesses
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise community members and downtown merchants captured the final moments as the demolition process is underway for the three businesses that burned on the historic corner of West College Street. “It’s a bittersweet day we have gone through a lot in the process of losing...
Alabama woman performs CPR on father for more than 7 minutes, saving his life
An Alabama woman is being called a hero after performing CPR on her father for seven minutes after he stopped talking and his breathing shortened.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 10, 2023
Stephen Gay, 24, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Land, 33, Alford, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Marianna Police Department. Eustacia Allen, 38, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathan Buckley, 37, Altha, Florida: Driving while license suspended or...
wtvy.com
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3, according to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot by two men in a black van that is believed to be a...
wtvy.com
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
FORT RUCKER (WTVY) - A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military post turned violent. The incident occurred Tuesday, according to a Fort Rucker statement issued to WTVY News 4. “One Soldier was detained by Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety officers while...
wtvy.com
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. church property was vandalized for the second time in less than a year
MALVERN, Ala (WDHN)— For the second time in less than a year, a thief or thieves targeted a house of worship in eastern Geneva County. The longtime pastor does not understand why an individual will take from a rural church. Pastor Jose Parker of Malvern Baptist Church along highway...
wdhn.com
Gov. Ivey appoints new Coffee Co. Commissioner
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey appointed a retired soldier and pastor to the vacant Coffee County District-three seat. Sonny Moore will serve out the remainder of the term previously held by Josh Carnley. In November, Carnley won his bid to replace retiring State Senator Jimmy Holley.
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
oppnewsonline.com
MFG Alabama to close its doors
Many employees of MFG Alabama, in Opp, Tuesday, got a surprise when they went in to work. After years of providing jobs for the local economy, Opp location has decided to close its doors. At this point, the plant is operating with a skeleton crew, having laid off many of its employees. In March, the facility plans to close permanently.
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
