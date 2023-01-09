Weak. Pathetic. Central Square by city hall is full of seriously mentally ill "homeless". "Progressives" were instrumental in closing most psych hospitals, and dumping patients onto the streets, homeless shelters, and jails/prisons. I encounter demonstrably psychotic (drugs, schizophrenia, bipolar, combination) all the time in Cam, Boston. Young, middle-aged, old elderly. Its shocking considering the epic level of virtue signaling.
The fact the first shot was a non-lethal round speaks highly of department protocols. It is unfortunate that deadly force had to be used.Instead of seeking answers and justice, the family should look in the mirror and see how they failed the young man. If the police had body cams, release the footage. If it supports the official report, time to move on.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Values & Work-Life Balance Over Pay: Boston Professionals Have SpokenDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Comments / 15