ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 15

ohpls
3d ago

Weak. Pathetic. Central Square by city hall is full of seriously mentally ill "homeless". "Progressives" were instrumental in closing most psych hospitals, and dumping patients onto the streets, homeless shelters, and jails/prisons. I encounter demonstrably psychotic (drugs, schizophrenia, bipolar, combination) all the time in Cam, Boston. Young, middle-aged, old elderly. Its shocking considering the epic level of virtue signaling.

Reply
9
Agrimpyoldman
3d ago

The fact the first shot was a non-lethal round speaks highly of department protocols. It is unfortunate that deadly force had to be used.Instead of seeking answers and justice, the family should look in the mirror and see how they failed the young man. If the police had body cams, release the footage. If it supports the official report, time to move on.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Baby Among 3 Hurt in Worcester Shooting, Police Say

Three people, including a baby, were hurt in a shooting in Worcester Wednesday night, police said. All three are expected to survive the shooting, which was reported near Harlem Street about 10:45 p.m., Worcester police said Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they were told that...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation

At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Bowdoin-Geneva gets what it has asked for: BPD officers are now walking their beats

Boston Police officers are once again walking the beat along Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue this winter in response to community requests for increased visibility. Citing an infusion of 16 new officers late last year from the Boston Police Academy that made it possible to beef up the deployment, District C-11 Capt. Shawn Burns said that after a field training period, two officers, Anildo Miranda and Jade Cheek, started walking the streets two weeks ago.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Two juveniles charged in alleged Lowell delivery driver gunpoint robbery

LOWELL, Mass — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery of a delivery driver in Lowell. According to Lowell police, officers responded to a restaurant on Chelmsford Street Tuesday night for a report of a food delivery driver that had just been robbed at gunpoint. Arriving officers spoke with the adult male victim, who appeared to have suffered facial injuries.
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury

A police investigation is underway after two people were reportedly shot overnight in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Boston police said they received a call at 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting on Valentine Street. Two people were reportedly shot and took themselves to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH

A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
MANCHESTER, NH
bpdnews.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester

At about 3:30PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), and the Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force, arrested Tomas Lopez Cabrera, 32, of Roxbury (aka Anderson Lopez), after an ongoing drug investigation and the execution of three search warrants at 3 Fairland Street, Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy