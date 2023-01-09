Read full article on original website
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Is Joe Biden’s CIA Responsible For Riots In Brazil?
A post shared on Facebook purports the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is responsible for riots in Brazil following the election of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the purported claim. Fact Check:. About 1,500 people were arrested...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Tweet From Jen Psaki Criticizing Jim Jordan?
A photo shared on Facebook purports former White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted suggestive comments about Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan. There is no evidence for this claim. The image originated from a parody account on Twitter. Fact Check:. Jordan recently defended a near-physical altercation that occurred between GOP...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did The New York Post Publish This Headline About Viktor Bout?
An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a headline in the style of the New York Post reporting Viktor Bout, the Russian prisoner traded in exchange for WNBA player Britney Griner, returned to arms dealing. Verdict: False. The article is a parody of the New York Post. There is no...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Was Brian Deese Arrested By U.S. Marines For Allegedly Sabotaging The Nation’s Food Supply?
A post shared on Facebook purports White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese was arrested by U.S. Marines for allegedly sabotaging the nation’s food supply. Verdict: False. The claim stems from an article published on a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the claim. Fact...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did BBC Publish This Graphic Showing How Much Profit Ukrainian Politicians Earned In 2022?
A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a graphic from BBC illustrating the net worth of Ukrainian politicians, such as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the country’s war with Russia. Verdict: False. This graphic has been digitally fabricated. A BBC spokesperson confirmed the image was fabricated and included a link...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Don Lemon, Chuck Schumer clash over Biden classified documents story: 'For God's sake'
CNN's Don Lemon pressed Chuck Schumer Friday after the Senate Majority Leader claimed that Biden had handled the situation surrounding the documents "correctly."
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did The New York Post Report About Legislation Forbidding Photographing Illegal Immigrants?
A photo shared on Facebook shows an article in the style of the New York Post reporting the Biden administration plans to outlaw footage of illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Verdict: False. This image is digitally fabricated. It cannot be found through a search of New York Post’s website...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Jim Jordan ‘Snap’ At Alejandro Mayorkas?
A video shared on Facebook purports Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan allegedly confronted U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over illegal immigrants. The video’s caption is inaccurate. The eight-minute video shows a House Judiciary Committee hearing, with Jordan questioning Mayorkas about whether or not illegal migrants allegedly on the terrorist watch list have been released into the U.S.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did The World Economic Forum Say ‘Pedophiles Will Save Humanity’?
A post shared on Facebook purports the World Economic Forum (WEF) declared that “pedophiles will save humanity.”. The claim stems from an article published on a website known to publish incorrect news. A WEF spokesperson denied the validity of the claim. Fact Check:. WEF founder and chairperson Klaus Schwab...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Merrick Garland Admit A ‘Judge’s Mistake’ To John Kennedy?
A video shared on Facebook purports Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted a “judge’s mistake” to Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy. The video’s caption is inaccurate. The nine-minute video shows Kennedy questioning Garland during a February 2021 Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing unrelated to any judicial misconduct. Fact...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: No, This Is Not A Photo Of A Protester During The Brazilian Riots
An image shared on Twitter purports a rioter participating in the violence on the Brazilian government buildings was outfitted similarly to the “QAnon Shaman” from the January 2021 insurrection in Washington D.C. Verdict: False. The photo was taken in 2021, a full year before the election. The image...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The Violent Aftermath Of Ovidio Guzman’s Arrest?
A video shared on Twitter purportedly shows machine gun fire from a helicopter in Mexico in response to the arrest of Ovidio Guzman Lopez. While helicopters were used during the operation, the footage pre-dates the arrest of Guzman. Fact Check:. The day Guzman Lopez was arrested, the Culiacan airport was...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Jair Bolsonaro’s Son Being Captured?
A video shared on Facebook claims to show Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, being captured by Brazilian federal police. The video is from 2011. There is no evidence Flavio has been captured by Brazilian police. Fact Check:. Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the 2022...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: No, The World Economic Forum Did Not Appoint Kevin McCarthy As Speaker Of The House
A post shared on Facebook claims the World Economic Forum (WEF) appointed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House of Representatives. There is no evidence for this claim. The WEF does not have the authority to choose a House speaker, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed to AP News.
