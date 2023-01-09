ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Joe Biden’s CIA Responsible For Riots In Brazil?

A post shared on Facebook purports the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is responsible for riots in Brazil following the election of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the purported claim. Fact Check:. About 1,500 people were arrested...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Tweet From Jen Psaki Criticizing Jim Jordan?

A photo shared on Facebook purports former White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted suggestive comments about Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan. There is no evidence for this claim. The image originated from a parody account on Twitter. Fact Check:. Jordan recently defended a near-physical altercation that occurred between GOP...
OHIO STATE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Jim Jordan ‘Snap’ At Alejandro Mayorkas?

A video shared on Facebook purports Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan allegedly confronted U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over illegal immigrants. The video’s caption is inaccurate. The eight-minute video shows a House Judiciary Committee hearing, with Jordan questioning Mayorkas about whether or not illegal migrants allegedly on the terrorist watch list have been released into the U.S.
OHIO STATE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did The World Economic Forum Say ‘Pedophiles Will Save Humanity’?

A post shared on Facebook purports the World Economic Forum (WEF) declared that “pedophiles will save humanity.”. The claim stems from an article published on a website known to publish incorrect news. A WEF spokesperson denied the validity of the claim. Fact Check:. WEF founder and chairperson Klaus Schwab...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Merrick Garland Admit A ‘Judge’s Mistake’ To John Kennedy?

A video shared on Facebook purports Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted a “judge’s mistake” to Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy. The video’s caption is inaccurate. The nine-minute video shows Kennedy questioning Garland during a February 2021 Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing unrelated to any judicial misconduct. Fact...
LOUISIANA STATE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The Violent Aftermath Of Ovidio Guzman’s Arrest?

A video shared on Twitter purportedly shows machine gun fire from a helicopter in Mexico in response to the arrest of Ovidio Guzman Lopez. While helicopters were used during the operation, the footage pre-dates the arrest of Guzman. Fact Check:. The day Guzman Lopez was arrested, the Culiacan airport was...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Jair Bolsonaro’s Son Being Captured?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, being captured by Brazilian federal police. The video is from 2011. There is no evidence Flavio has been captured by Brazilian police. Fact Check:. Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the 2022...

