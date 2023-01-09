ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

The Hazard Herald

Hive Five program launches in Perry County

Local police agencies are attempting to increase the safety on the county’s roads. Kentucky State Police and the Perry County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Jan. 5 in Hazard to discuss the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. According to the mission statement provided by KSP, the High...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

People in Perry County take part in giveaway

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon. Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Overturned coal truck closes road in Perry County

An overturned coal truck closed a road in Perry County on Wednesday. An overturned coal truck closed a road in Perry County on Wednesday. Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. The Doc Is In: 1/13/23 – 7 a.m. Doctor Ryan...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Disabled Kentuckians get one step closer to reinstated benefits

A large crowd of eastern Kentuckians gathered at the Floyd County Courthouse Thursday to learn the next steps in getting their disability benefits reinstated. The disabled Kentuckians were scammed by convicted attorney Eric C. Conn and lost their benefits seven years ago. Disabled Kentuckians get one step closer to reinstated...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
PIKEVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Drug Summit returns

The Harlan County Drug Summit is returning to the Harlan Center on Jan. 12, following a three-year absence due to the pandemic. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley shed some light on the specifics of the event. “It’s the second summit that we’ve had,” Mosley said. “We had one in 2019....
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Johnson City Press

Wise County chase results in overturned car, one arrest

BLACKWOOD — A car chase through Big Stone Gap and Appalachia led to an overturned vehicle and a Pound man arrested Thursday. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 40-year-old Gabriel A. Bentley was arrested at the scene of the crash after he allegedly led deputies and Big Stone Gap police on the chase, which started around 5:15 p.m. after a traffic stop.
WISE COUNTY, VA
fox56news.com

Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
jpinews.com

Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years

The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Officials looking for U-Haul driver that tried to pick up a student

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning. Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing Knott County woman found safe

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell […] The post Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Two arrested on gun and drug charges during raid at SWVA car wash

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Two people are being held without bond in a Southwest Virginia jail for their roles in a raid at a Lee County car wash. On Saturday, deputies with the sheriff’s office and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted an operation at the business in Jonesville.
LEE COUNTY, VA

