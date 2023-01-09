Read full article on original website
Hive Five program launches in Perry County
Local police agencies are attempting to increase the safety on the county’s roads. Kentucky State Police and the Perry County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Jan. 5 in Hazard to discuss the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. According to the mission statement provided by KSP, the High...
wymt.com
People in Perry County take part in giveaway
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon. Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.
fox56news.com
Overturned coal truck closes road in Perry County
An overturned coal truck closed a road in Perry County on Wednesday. An overturned coal truck closed a road in Perry County on Wednesday. Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. The Doc Is In: 1/13/23 – 7 a.m. Doctor Ryan...
fox56news.com
Disabled Kentuckians get one step closer to reinstated benefits
A large crowd of eastern Kentuckians gathered at the Floyd County Courthouse Thursday to learn the next steps in getting their disability benefits reinstated. The disabled Kentuckians were scammed by convicted attorney Eric C. Conn and lost their benefits seven years ago. Disabled Kentuckians get one step closer to reinstated...
wymt.com
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
Fire in Laurel County destroys cabinet carpentry building
A building in Laurel County used by workers to construct cabinets is a near complete loss after a large fire.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Drug Summit returns
The Harlan County Drug Summit is returning to the Harlan Center on Jan. 12, following a three-year absence due to the pandemic. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley shed some light on the specifics of the event. “It’s the second summit that we’ve had,” Mosley said. “We had one in 2019....
Johnson City Press
Wise County chase results in overturned car, one arrest
BLACKWOOD — A car chase through Big Stone Gap and Appalachia led to an overturned vehicle and a Pound man arrested Thursday. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 40-year-old Gabriel A. Bentley was arrested at the scene of the crash after he allegedly led deputies and Big Stone Gap police on the chase, which started around 5:15 p.m. after a traffic stop.
fox56news.com
Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens.
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
wymt.com
Officials looking for U-Haul driver that tried to pick up a student
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning. Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.
wymt.com
‘I can’t help no animals now’: Animal rescuer loses home, 10 dogs in house fire
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend fire in Floyd County destroyed a family’s home of more than 30 years, turning their shelter- which also served as a shelter to area animals- to a mess of ash and debris. “My family has nowhere to go. You know, they’re going to...
wymt.com
‘Love is what the world’s about’: Pike County flower shop creates senior adoption program for Valentine’s Day
VIRGIE, Ky. (WYMT) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and flower shops around the region are already preparing for one of their busiest days. But one shop in Pike County is taking its time to give back. Reed Family Floral created a program last year to allow...
Laurel County police chase ends in 2 arrests, 1 on the run
One man is on the run and two people were arrested after a police chase in Laurel County.
wymt.com
Missing Knott County woman found safe
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell […] The post Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Laurel County deputies locate fake cop
The sheriff's office issued a warning Sunday that a vehicle has installed blue flashing lights into a car and is allegedly stopping vehicles in southern Laurel County.
2 arrested after Lee Co. authorities report finding meth, weapons at car wash
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities in Lee County conducted an operation at a Jonesville car wash. According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies and agents with the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the operation and found the following: The LCSO reports that a […]
wymt.com
Two arrested on gun and drug charges during raid at SWVA car wash
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Two people are being held without bond in a Southwest Virginia jail for their roles in a raid at a Lee County car wash. On Saturday, deputies with the sheriff’s office and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted an operation at the business in Jonesville.
