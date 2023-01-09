Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
LCTC student gaining hands-on experience as fire department intern
LeCroy Career Technical Center has partnered with the Clanton Fire Department to give one student hands-on experience in his chosen field. Joshua Minor of Chilton County High School completed all of the volunteer firefighter certification requirements as a junior with Landon Lowery at LCTC. Minor said he was interested in...
wvtm13.com
Man survives Selma tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
Clanton Advertiser
Senior Connection discounting memberships in January
Senior Connection in Clanton is having a membership drive throughout the month of January with discounted rates to bring in new senior members from the communities of Chilton County. The original membership of $20 is half off and is available for both new members and membership renewals. The special offer is available until Jan. 27 at noon, and those interested can come by Senior Connection every Thursday in January between 8-11 a.m. to get their discounted membership.
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville approves staff raises
Raises for the town of Maplesville’s office, street and depot employees were approved by the town council on Jan. 9. Town Clerk Dawn Smitherman confirmed that the funds necessary for the increase in pay had been included in the budget the council approved at the start of the fiscal year.
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society closes second location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has closed its recently-opened second location. The shelter on Bell Road was only open for nearly 17 weeks. Lea Turbert, spokesperson for the humane society, says they were able to open that location with grant funds. “So, the grant money is what...
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit opened at Shelby Baptist Medical Center
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition was opened at the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Folks gathered today for a ribbon cutting of the new cardiovascular unit at the hospital located in Alabaster. The new unit is located on the second flood of the medical center.
PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across central Alabama experienced severe damage as strong storms and a confirmed tornado made their way across the state. Watch continuing live coverage of severe weather here.
alabamawx.com
Alex City: Time to Get Ready is Now
The powerful storm that produced a devastating tornado at Selma is now near Marbury about to exit Autauga County. It will move through extreme northwestern Elmore County the move across southeastern Coosa County south of Rockford. Then it will move very near Alexander City, crossing US-280 in the Alex City/Jacksons...
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Jan. 5-11. Karen S. Gay and William H. Gay to Karen S. Gay for $10 for Section 26, Township 23 North, Range 14 East. Karen S. Gay and William H. Gay to Karen S. Gay for $10 for Section 26, Township...
Clanton Advertiser
CCA cancels in-person classes ahead of potential inclement weather
Chilton Christian Academy has announced that the school will be closed on Jan. 12 as strong winds and potential storms are predicted. “These weather fronts that bring with it high winds and storms are difficult in their timing as we do not know how quickly they will move through the state,” according to a statement posted on the school system’s social media page. “Based upon the information shared here, we have chosen not to put our families on the roads, especially those who drive 30 minutes or more, nor take a chance that with the winds we lose power to the buildings.”
alabamanews.net
Elmore Co. Storm Damage Assessment Underway
The tornado that moved through Dallas and Autauga counties made its way into Elmore County, where damage assessments are underway. As of late Thursday afternoon, crews say the worst damage is located throughout the northwest part of the county. Widespread power outages and trees blocking roads can be found throughout Elmore County.
Clanton Advertiser
Higgins becomes licensed engineer for Clanton
Clanton’s director of utilities Stanley Higgins has taken the next step in his career by completing his Professional Engineers License from the Alabama Board for Engineers and Land Surveyors. Higgins completed his engineering degree at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, but had never pursued the license. “(I) never...
Damage Reported After Possible Tornadoes in West Alabama
Some residences have been destroyed, trees and power lines are down and other damage reports are coming in after possible tornadoes moved through West Alabama Thursday morning. No serious injuries or loss of life have been reported as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, but crews are heading out now to evaluate...
Moody landfill fire likely ‘a crime scene,’ top county official says
The Alabama county commission that’s inherited much of the responsibility for a 25-acre underground landfill fire, says the site of the blaze is likely to become a crime scene once the fire is out. “In all likelihood I think that site will end up being a crime scene,” St....
Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained
An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
Tornado strikes Selma, Alabama; ‘Significant damage’ reported, mayor’s office says
A tornado hit Selma, Alabama on Thursday afternoon, but the extent of potential damage was not immediately known. Social media and storm chasers posted video of the funnel cloud from various angles. The Selma Mayor’s office issued a statement about the storm’s impact. “Selma has received significant damage...
Clanton Advertiser
Commission looking into possible road blockage
The Chilton County Commission listened to public comments regarding a blockage on County Road 161 at its meeting on Jan. 10. Amanda Bittinger, a resident with property on CR 161, presented the commission with multiple documents and maps showing the road was a county road being illegally blocked, denying her access to her property.
sylacauganews.com
A&M Clothing in Sylacauga closing after 48 years in business
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A&M Clothing, the popular work clothing retail store located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga, is closing its doors after 48 years in business. The clothing shop was opened in 1975 by Richard Blades who served Sylacauga residents for more than four decades until his passing in 2016.
wvtm13.com
'It's already been too slow': St. Clair County addresses efforts to put out Moody landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — The Saint Clair County Commission addressed efforts to put out the landfill fire in Moody that has been burning since November on Tuesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
