Newport News, VA

A 6-year-old allegedly shot his first-grade teacher. An expert on school shootings examines the rare case and what could be ahead

By David Riedman
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Comments / 9

Geri Meyer
3d ago

The parents need to be held accountable

Reply
12
PropagandaCostsLives
3d ago

How does a child not much more than a baby get access to a gun? What was his beef with the teacher?

Reply(2)
3
Delbert Nordbrock
3d ago

allegedly !? where's photo of his mommy whose gun it was

Reply
7
 

