South Euclid, OH

Suspect caught with suitcase full of meat, arrested for 70th time: Police

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A Garfield Heights man was arrested last week after investigators say he stole a shopping cart full of packaged meat to resell at restaurants.

According to the South Euclid Police Department, Walmart reported a shoplifter who pushed a shopping cart full of various packaged meat and a suitcase out of the store without paying.

Investigators say the suspect then filled the suitcase with the stolen meat. Anything that couldn’t fit in the suitcase was thrown in the dumpster, police say.

According to police, the man pushed the cart until its security feature locked its front wheel. He then walked off with the suitcase.

Officers stopped the suspect at the RTA bus stop across from Walmart.

The suspect, a 62-year-old, told officers that he sells stolen meat to restaurants at half price. The man didn’t name the restaurants.

The man had several warrants out for his arrest, including two with the South Euclid Police Department. He was arrested and booked for theft.

Investigators say this was the 70th time this man has been arrested.

Comments / 29

Boo Radley
3d ago

This doesn’t offer much deterrence value for criminals.Caught 70 times…We are in trouble!

Reply
13
Lori Boyd
3d ago

he is probably only being charged with a misdemeanor petty theft. That's why he's not in prison. Not sure of the current felony theft requirement but its probably close to $1,000.00

Reply
2
ARMY Mike Perry
3d ago

all I can say is thier was a time when man had the free will to hunt in the woods for his meat 🥓🍖 but now the big companies destroyed all the woods and left little too nothing but deer 🦌 🤣 and sell the animals in the stores GUESS he needs to get permission FROM god my bad I mean the state that thinks they are God

Reply
3
 

