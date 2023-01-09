Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
LIVE: Opening Day For The Blarney Stone At The Hotel Donaldson
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The restaurant at the Hotel Donaldson is back open today after more than two years. The owner of The Blarney Stone bought the iconic Downtown Fargo hotel and restaurant last year. They spent nine months renovating it, combining Irish food and drink with well-known touches from the original HoDo restaurant. Check out some of the food and drinks with Managing Partner Jim Poolman and General Manager Tony Nasello.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Injury Accident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Shortly after 9 am on Thursday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a rollover accident on interstate 94, 15 miles west of Valley City. According to the Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger driven by a 65-year-old Bismarck man was traveling westbound on Interstate...
740thefan.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
valleynewslive.com
Fire scare at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a close call for one of the area’s favorite local donut shops. The West Fargo Fire Department was called for a possible fire at Sandy’s Donuts around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. One of the rooftop units at the production facility...
kvrr.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools to end educational services at Prairie St. John’s
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools has announced it intends to end its educational services provided for all students receiving care at Prairie St. John’s due to the ‘drain’ of district resources in the program. The decision means services for those at Prairie would...
valleynewslive.com
Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover
NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries following a rollover along I-94 in Barnes County. The Highway Patrol says on Thursday, Jan. 12 they responded to a rolled pickup 15 miles west of Valley City on westbound I-94. The crash report says a 65-year-old...
valleynewslive.com
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman was arrested Monday night after a car fire in the 1800 Block of 5th Ave. S. Jessica Neuleib was arrested for DWI. The Moorhead Police and Fire Dept. responded to a car fire where they found Neulieb outside a near-by home. The car was stuck in the snowbank and it was determined no one was in there after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the car is deemed a total loss.
Times-Online
Benefit for Pat Malec to be held Jan. 28
A benefit fundraiser will be held for Pat Malec on Saturday, January 28th at the Valley City Eagles Club. Malec is battling metastatic breast cancer. Her and husband, Don are lifelong residents of Valley City and are both members of the Eagles Club.
valleynewslive.com
House fire in North Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead. A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.
kvrr.com
Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Identified
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man who died after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake has been identified as 64-year-old Scott Simdorn. Simdorn and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into lake around 7:30 Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
kvrr.com
Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs. Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people are facing potential charges following a car and foot chase in West Fargo. Authorities say they tried to stop a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of 7th Ave. NE for a car that recently fled from another local agency.
kvrr.com
Five Former Moorhead Mayors Attend Swearing In Ceremony
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Five former Moorhead mayors attend the swearing in of Mayor Shelly Carlson and newly and re-elected council members. The election winners were all sworn in by Seventh Judicial District Judge Johnathan Judd, a former mayor of Moorhead. Other former mayors included Wayne Ingersoll, Morrie Lanning,...
redlakenationnews.com
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.
April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
valleynewslive.com
Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has started a fatality inspection with FedEx Freight, after a 29 year-old man died on January 4. According to officials, the incident occurred at the facility located on 2500 Third Ave....
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man being treated after accidental shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is being treated for an accidental gunshot wound at a south side home in Fargo. Police say that the man was practicing drawing his gun from a holster when it went off. The bullet hit him in the leg and he was...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters and police are on scene of a fire in West Fargo and officials tell Valley News Live that arson is suspected. “Our investigation unit is on scene, our K9 is on scene and our fire marshal, and they’re going to be doing a thorough investigation to find the cause.” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.
