Chaos on Courtney Campbell Causeway as suspect leads police on miles-long chase
A suspect who hasn't been identified is in police custody after leading authorities on a chase that began in Clearwater and ended at the Ben T. Davis boat ramp along the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.
Hillsborough County doctor arrested after exposing self to minor, deputies say
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
Elderly man dies in Manatee County crash
An elderly man died in a crash on Thursday afternoon.
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
fox13news.com
Woman injured in crash claims hit-and-run driver pushed her into oncoming traffic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman and her family are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say pushed her car into oncoming traffic with his SUV in an apparent road rage incident. "Every time I see that picture it almost makes me break down," said...
2 people sent to hospital after Tampa house fire
Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire in Tampa on Wednesday.
One Person Seriously Injured In Crash On University Parkway In Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has severe bodily injuries. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will
‘Is it worth chasing?’: High speed pursuit on I-4 ends with crash in downtown Tampa
What ended in a crash in Tampa Tuesday evening, began in Polk City 30 minutes earlier.
Man hospitalized in Tampa shooting, police say
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
fox13news.com
Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
Driver dies after suffering medical episode while leaving St. Pete Publix, hitting vehicle, police say
A woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving out of the parking lot of a Publix store in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
fox13news.com
Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors
TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for aggravated assault against neighbor
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after he threatened his neighbor with a handgun. Deputies first made contact with the defendant, 52-year-old Keith Alan Cochran, who told them that he and his neighbor, the victim, were arguing. He said the victim was yelling loudly, which bothered Cochran, and then the victim yelled at him and ran towards him, according to the arrest affidavit.
FHP now searching for two suspects potentially involved in hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) now believes there may have been two vehicles involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week.
fox13news.com
2-year-old Florida panther struck, killed by car is first reported death of 2023
IMMOKALEE, Fla. - Wildlife officials have reported the first Florida panther death of 2023. The 2-year-old female was found dead Monday from an apparent vehicle strike on a rural road east of Immokalee in Collier County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. In 2022, a total of...
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at St. Pete warehouse
Crews battled a 2-alarm fire at a large warehouse in St. Petersburg on Thursday evening.
