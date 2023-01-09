ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot on Auburn Gresham sidewalk, police say

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0k8sRLVA00 A teen boy was seriously hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 1000 block of West 82nd Street at about 3:17 p.m., police said. A 14-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when he was shot in his abdomen and under his right arm.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area Two Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

