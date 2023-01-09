Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Related
manchesterinklink.com
State grants city use of Tirrell House as emergency shelter for women, updates from Cashin Center operations
MANCHESTER, NH – The state has granted city officials use of the former Tirrell House on Brook Street as a women’s shelter. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, who also serves as the city’s Emergency Management Director. The City will partner with YWCA New Hampshire to provide staffing and wrap-around services at the facility.
WMUR.com
Manchester, Concord, Hampstead identified as locations for new Youth Services Center
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord facing a hard deadline to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in March are working to extend the deadline while coming up with a new, alternative facility. The Youth Services Center, New Hampshire's youth detention facility, is slated to close, but no replacement...
WMUR.com
In Portsmouth, Cross Roads offers shelter to those who need it
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Communities across New Hampshire are dealing with the issue of homelessness, but officials say it can look different from place to place. In Portsmouth, the executive director of Cross Roads House, which provides transitional and emergency shelter to those who need it, said homelessness doesn't always mean tents on a sidewalk.
manchesterinklink.com
Icy conditions add extra challenge for Portsmouth Avenue electrical fire call
MANCHESTER, NH – An electrical malfunction was the cause of a fire Thursday on Portsmouth Avenue – the third electrical fire attended by Manchester Firefighters in as many days. At 12:08 p.m., Engines 10, 7, 11, RIC Engines 8 & 6, Trucks 7 & 1, Rescue 1, Car...
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
manchesterinklink.com
New Manchester school website launched, emails disrupted
Email disruptions have been reported in the school district on Thursday. Manchester School District Communications Director Andrew Tolland said that the district is assessing the situation as of Thursday afternoon. Andrew Sylvia. Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for...
manchesterinklink.com
NH Charitable Foundation announces grants for eight Manchester non-profits
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation announced this week that it has made $3,810,500 in grants through the Community Grants Program to support the operations of 82 non-profits across the state in December 2022, including several in Manchester. Those Manchester organizations included the following. Breakthrough Manchester at...
manchesterinklink.com
With a full shelter and the clock ticking on homeless encampment eviction, business owners ask: ‘Where will they go?
MANCHESTER, NH –About 100 people filed into the Rex Theatre Monday afternoon, mostly business owners but also some community leaders, police officers, firefighters, city officials and homeless folks were counted in the mix. The meeting, organized by the city’s Economic Development office, was billed as a “sit down” with...
manchesterinklink.com
Brady Sullivan gets Elm Street variance after second rehearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Is it a needed part of the solution for a city badly in need of housing or a proposal that would substantially impact an adjacent urban neighborhood? That was the question on Thursday night as the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment heard a second rehearing for a project at 1230 Elm St., a building within the city’s central business district.
NHPR
Manchester city officials, community members talk potential solutions to homelessness crisis
Manchester officials met with local business owners and other community members Monday to talk about responses to the city’s homelessness crisis. Several people who are currently unsheltered also attended the meeting. Some called for more shelter options, while others expressed concerns about what they described as an overly restrictive environment in existing shelters. They also called for more understanding from people about the challenges they’re facing in accessing housing or other resources.
WMUR.com
Residents of large homeless encampment in Manchester given week to leave
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People at a large homeless encampment in Manchester were told Monday they have about a week to leave. Some residents of the camp said they have been forced to move several times, and they criticized officials for kicking the issue down the road rather than finding long-term solutions.
WMUR.com
City of Manchester to begin evicting homeless encampment due to growing safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester will begin evicting a homeless encampment on Pine and Manchester streets on Monday, according to a letter from the city homeless director that News 9 Investigates obtained. Starting Monday at 9 a.m., people living in the area will have seven days to...
manchesterinklink.com
City firefighters respond to back-to-back electrical fire calls
MANCHESTER, NH – Two separate fire calls kept Manchester fire service crews busy Wednesday, with back-to-back calls, both determined to be electrical. Crews were dispatched at 12:36 p.m. to 9 Elm Street to a reported building fire at the two-family residence. Upon arrival, Engine 7 reported smoke coming from...
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
manchesterinklink.com
ACLU gives city 24-hours to call off January 17 eviction at encampment, calls process ‘rushed’ and inadequate
MANCHESTER, NH – The city on Thursday was put on notice by the ACLU that its “vacate order” for the homeless encampment issued Monday was a “rushed” decision that raises legal concerns with the civil liberties organization, perpetuates the practice of “chasing” the homeless from location to location, and should not be carried out on the Jan. 17 deadline.
nbcboston.com
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: West side teenagers set Christmas tree on fire
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Bank of New Hampshire recently to contributed $5,000 to NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and its HOMEteam program in its work to develop a range of housing options for individuals and families who are at a financial disadvantage. The NH Home Builders Association’s 35th annual NH Cornerstone Awards will be held...
Berwick police respond to shooting
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick police responded to a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Berwick Police Department stated the shooting took place on Katabel Lane. Officers were called there at 7:48 a.m. In addition to Berwick police, Maine State Police and the Office of...
Comments / 0