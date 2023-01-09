Manchester officials met with local business owners and other community members Monday to talk about responses to the city’s homelessness crisis. Several people who are currently unsheltered also attended the meeting. Some called for more shelter options, while others expressed concerns about what they described as an overly restrictive environment in existing shelters. They also called for more understanding from people about the challenges they’re facing in accessing housing or other resources.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO