(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you are looking for a non-alcoholic alternative for Dry January, BrewDog U.S.A. is bringing back it's low calorie Dry January Survival Kit to help you start the new year on the right foot! The kit includes 14 gluten reduced non-alcoholic cans (< 20 ppm gluten) and 14 vegan non-alcoholic cans. Erika Wojno joins Good Day Columbus to explain why customers are favoring non-alcoholic options and how to sign up for the non-alcoholic beer club!

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO