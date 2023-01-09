Read full article on original website
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Mula from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Mula from Columbus Humane!. This adorable 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption and is looking to find her forever family soon. Mula has the best ears in the biz! She is a happy-go-lucky mixed-breed puppy who is ready to be your best friend. She...
Columbus Weather: Rain and storms rolling in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is starting off the morning with fog. Western Ohio has a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday. Incoming rain will help clear out the fog around daybreak or shortly after (depending on location). It will be a wet day ahead and even...
Columbus Weather: Dreary, windy, and wet Friday night, but clearing up for the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dreary, windy, and wet tonight, but clearing during the weekend. Enjoy a dry Saturday and Sunday because we are wet again next week!. FRIDAY NIGHT: scattered snow showers ending, windy, cold, low 23, wind chills in the lower teens. SATURDAY: clearing and cold, not as...
Gateway Film Center screening the original Friday the 13th tonight
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you're looking for a scary movie, then tonight's the night! Maddwolf Movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus for a frightening Friday the 13th movie options!. 1. HOUSE PARTY (R, theaters) 2. SKINAMARINK (theaters) 3. EO (Gateway Film Center) Maddwolf...
Columbus Weather: Rain on the way Wednesday night and Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the mild temperatures, we get some rain. Expect some rumbles of thunder on Thursday along with a few downpours and gusty winds and a slippery morning commute on Friday. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered showers, breezy, raw, low 45. THURSDAY: overcast, windy, warm, scattered showers and...
COTA to operate holiday transit service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will operate Holiday Service on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. When COTA operates Holiday Service, transit lines operate on their Sunday schedules. While the administrative offices and Customer Experience Center will be closed on...
White Castle Valentine's Day dinner returns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus-based White Castle announced the return of its dine-in Valentine’s Day experience for the first time since the pandemic started. The fast-food chain, known for its sliders, will invite guests for a dinner that includes hostess seating, tableside service and Valentine’s décor.
Sonic Temple festival returns to Columbus for Memorial Day weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sonic Temple is back after a three-year hiatus!. Rock fans can see headliners Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and KISS along with 75 other bands such as Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Deftones, and more. The rock festival comes to Historic Crew...
Missing Hilliard teen found safe
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police report that a missing teen has been found safe. Laney Osborne had been missing since Tuesday at about noon, but ABC 6 confirmed just after 4 p.m. Thursday that they had been found safe.
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
Pepsi to replace Sierra Mist with Starry
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For 24 years, Pepsi's Sierra Mist has competed with Coca-Cola's Sprite, but the company is about to retire it in favor of a new lemon-lime soda. Introducing Starry- the caffeine-free successor to Sierra Mist. In its more than two decades on the market, Pepsi said...
Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
The Foundation at the forefront of NIL in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name, image, and likeness is adding a layer of complexity to the college sports landscape, but if it is utilized properly, it can also be a big benefit to programs. Collectives like, “The Foundation” are spearheading efforts to maximize NIL in Columbus. The...
Struggling to say no? Brewdog offering Dry January Survival Kit and free refills all month
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you are looking for a non-alcoholic alternative for Dry January, BrewDog U.S.A. is bringing back it's low calorie Dry January Survival Kit to help you start the new year on the right foot! The kit includes 14 gluten reduced non-alcoholic cans (< 20 ppm gluten) and 14 vegan non-alcoholic cans. Erika Wojno joins Good Day Columbus to explain why customers are favoring non-alcoholic options and how to sign up for the non-alcoholic beer club!
Multiple Central Ohio athletes nominated for All American Basketball Games
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 722 of America's best boys and girls high school basketball players are headed to the 2023 McDonald's All American Basketball Games, and four of them are from right here in Central Ohio!. Players were nominated based on this criteria by a coach, athletic director, principal,...
Partners to improve existing Columbus apartment complex and keep affordable
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new partnership between the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and an emerging non-profit is developing a strategy to create more affordable housing in Franklin County. The Columbus Housing Enterprise (CHE) was formed by developers Bob Weiler and Don Kelley and their families. The project...
Person shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. At this time, there is no...
Could Subway go up for sale? Fast food chain exploring the idea
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sandwich chain Subway is reportedly considering the option of selling. The Wall Street Journal reports the privately-held company has hired advisers to look into valuing the chain at more than $10 billion. Should the sale happen, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since the sale of Dunkin in 2020.
Woman found dead in Marion
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was found dead in a house in Marion. Police were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street on a report of a deceased person Thursday morning around 11:04 a.m. Upon arrival, the body of a woman identified as 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson was found.
Nalah Jackson: Ohio Amber Alert suspect pleads guilty to spitting on officer
(WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an Amber Alert that gripped the region last month, pleaded guilty to a separate charge in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Nalah Jackson was accused of spitting at a deputy when she was in custody...
