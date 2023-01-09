ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

DOJ awards over $567,000 to Louisiana for juvenile justice and delinquency prevention

By Bjorn Morfin
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Department of Justice has awarded over $567,000 to the State of Louisiana in continued support of juvenile justice and delinquency prevention.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana , the state has received $567,366 from the Department of Justice to increase the availability of delinquency prevention and intervention programs for at-risk youth.

Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles

It will also be dedicated to juvenile justice system improvements and maintaining compliance with the four core requirements of the JJDP Act, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The recipient of the award, the Louisiana Commission of Law Enforcement , is a foundation dedicated to improving the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice systems, and to promoting public safety by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that the project plans to support both state and local efforts.

