idahoednews.org
Budget-writers get a first look at Little’s $410 million education spending plan
Legislative budget-writers took a first cursory look Tuesday at Gov. Brad Little’s spending plan — and his public education emphasis. Meeting for the first time this session, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee had only a handful of questions for Alex Adams, the governor’s budget chief. But Tuesday morning’s meeting represents only the first step in a long process that ultimately will affect teacher salaries, student scholarships and grants to defray out-of-pocket education costs.
idahoednews.org
Day 9: Meetings and a retirement party
State superintendent Debbie Critchfield attended a meeting for Region III superintendents Wednesday morning. The event, sponsored by the Idaho Association of School Administrators, included school leaders from across the greater Treasure Valley. Critchfield greeted the regional superintendents Wednesday, and hopes to collaborate with them during her time in office, in...
idahoednews.org
Day 8: House Education Committee’s first meeting
On the first full day of the 2023 Idaho Legislature, state superintendent Debbie Critchfield was at the Capitol to attend the first meeting of the House Education Committee. The House committee — chaired by former educator Rep. Julie Yamamoto — will take charge of introducing and pushing forward the bulk of education-related policies this session.
idahoednews.org
Audio: ‘Idaho Matters,’ 1.10.23
From our friends at Boise State Public Radio, here’s the link to Tuesday’s edition of “Idaho Matters.”. Tuesday’s show focuses on Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address and budget proposal. Host Gemma Gaudette, Clark Corbin of Idaho Capital Sun, James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio and Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News break down all the details.
idahoednews.org
Mountain States Policy Center launches “Education Choice Improves Outcomes”
It’s all about improving outcomes for children. As President of Mountain States Policy Center, I’m proud to announce the launch of “Education Choice Improves Outcomes.”. This interactive effort includes seven new informational videos, an interactive website, a complete listing of programs, debunking myths, and much more. Our...
