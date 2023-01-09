Legislative budget-writers took a first cursory look Tuesday at Gov. Brad Little’s spending plan — and his public education emphasis. Meeting for the first time this session, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee had only a handful of questions for Alex Adams, the governor’s budget chief. But Tuesday morning’s meeting represents only the first step in a long process that ultimately will affect teacher salaries, student scholarships and grants to defray out-of-pocket education costs.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO