ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

New drug gives hope to Alzheimer’s patients

By Nate Salazar
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sLzL_0k8sQjWh00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new drug for Alzheimer’s treatment is showing evidence that it can slow the progression of the disease.

It’s a major breakthrough for an illness that until now has baffled scientists, and eluded efforts to treat it.

“It is the only thing we have,” said Burtha Bullen.

Bullen is a mid-Michigan native and a volunteer with the Michigan Alzheimer’s Association.

She says the FDA’s latest drug Lecanemab, or Leqembi is a beacon of hope for the Alzheimer’s community.

The new drug, approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday, has been proven to effectively remove a sticky protein called beta-amyloid that builds up into brain-clogging plaque.

It’s no cure, but can buy people more time.

“There was about a 27% reduction in the progression of the disease. This is the first time that we have seen anything that even appears to impact that progression,” said Bullen.

It’s meant to be used by people in the very earliest stages of the disease, and is administered through IV every two weeks.

But experts at Sparrow Hospital say there are some possible risks that come along with it.

“A serious one would be bleeding of the brain or swelling of the brain… This drug is approved, but we are not even close to administering it to the general public yet,’ said Dr. Kristin Gaumer, a Geriatrician for Senior Health at Sparrow.

But moving forward, Alzheimer’s experts say the choice to use the drug may not even be possible for some, as the treatment is expensive.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is calling on these insurance companies and CMS, to make it available to cover it, so that all people can benefit from it not just those who can pay for it out of pocket,” said Jean Barnas, the Program Director at Michigan’s Azlehmier’s association.

And for Bullen, it’s a step in the right direction.

“We got involved because we wanted to see more research done, to come to this day where there is actually something that might impact the disease course.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPMATTERS

MDHHS: Get screened for cervical cancer in the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging women across the state to be screened for cervical cancer in the new year. Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, said a vast majority of cervical cancer is caused by HPV, and the virus might not show any symptoms.
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Goal setting using a S.M.A.R.T. strategy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is here for you with ways you can put some new healthy habits into your life for the new year. Registered dietitian Sarah Smith from Sparrow Hospital joined us live to explain goal setting through a strategy called S.M.A.R.T. Goal Setting:. · S.M.A.R.T....
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan nurses burned out over staffing issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 nurses in New York City walked off the job Monday. The picket lines formed after weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled. Background: Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals. The nursing shortages aren’t just a New York issue. Nurses...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Michigan physicians group wants state to provide financial aid to cope with rising costs

The financial pressures that have many U.S. hospitals and health systems operating at a loss also are battering the finances for physician practices nationwide. That’s why the Michigan State Medical Society plans to push for some kind of assistance from the state in 2023 as the governor and legislators eventually get back to allocating billions in budget surpluses and federal pandemic-relief funds.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

New COVID variant becoming dominant strain

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Doctors are warning residents about a new COVID variant that is quickly becoming the dominant strain throughout the U.S. The state Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon there have been more than 9,800 new cases and 165 deaths since last week. Michigan averaged more than 1,400 cases...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Keeping quiet helped Taylor Dudley get home safely

On Thursday, 35-year-old Taylor Dudley made his way across the Polish border and into the arms of his mother Shelley and supporters, including former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson who played a key role in making him a free man.
LANSING, MI
WLUC

Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

'Very contagious' variant looms as Michigan's COVID cases surpass 3M

More than 3 million Michiganians have had cases of COVID-19 and 41,000 individuals have died since the virus was first detected here in March 2020, according to new state data, as public health officials prepare for a "very contagious" variant that might spike cases. The Michigan Department of Health and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Workers await key ruling on minimum wage for tipped employees

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A pending ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals could drastically alter the way tipped workers are paid in the state. In 2018, voters approved a ballot measure, organized by the group One Fair Wage, that sought to raise Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2022, keeping tipped workers at 80% of that rate in 2022, 90% by 2023, and then the standard rate by 2024.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Federal officials, Michigan expert says Sextortion crimes are on the rise

Federal officials, Michigan expert says Sextortion crimes are on the rise. Federal officials, Michigan expert says Sextortion …. Federal officials, Michigan expert says Sextortion crimes are on the rise. MSU expert breaks down fatal LPD shooting. MSU expert breaks down fatal LPD shooting. Dispatchers adapt during widespread 911 outage. Katie...
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy