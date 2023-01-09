ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WSAZ

Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a man broke his home confinement after only two days and was then caught driving a stolen vehicle. It happened Wednesday when investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office started looking into a stolen SUV on Pring Drive in Cross Lanes. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Man killed in crash early Friday morning in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Huntington, police said. John Keaton, 26, of Culloden died after a crash about 3 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Third Avenue, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Cross Lanes man sentenced to more than four years in prison for fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Samuel Manriquez, 37, of Cross Lanes has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release time, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the St. Albans area of Kanawha County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Fayette County woman facing drug charge after traffic stop

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman is facing a drug charge after a traffic stop on Miller Ridge and Arrow Wood Creek Roads. Fayette County Chief Deputy, Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Thursday, January 12, 2023, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Two people from Summers County charged with felony breaking and entering

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a breaking and entering incident in the Pence Springs area. Upon investigation, Deputy T.A. Withrow obtained the information of two Summers County individuals and was able to track them down. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy Withrow […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved incident has died, according to the Charleston Police Department. William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man stopped with loaded handgun at W.Va. International Yeager Airport

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston man was stopped with a loaded handgun at a checkpoint early Thursday morning at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, security officials said. A .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets was spotted at a checkpoint, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

One person injured in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a crash Thursday in Putnam County, dispatchers said. The two-vehicle crash was reported just after noon along Shamrock Lane near U.S. 35 in Fraziers Bottom, according to Putnam County dispatchers. One person, who was trapped in a vehicle when...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

