Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a man broke his home confinement after only two days and was then caught driving a stolen vehicle. It happened Wednesday when investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office started looking into a stolen SUV on Pring Drive in Cross Lanes. The...
wchstv.com
Police: Man killed in crash early Friday morning in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Huntington, police said. John Keaton, 26, of Culloden died after a crash about 3 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Third Avenue, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Three charged after attempting to steal alloy from Special Metals, ramming gate
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three people face multiple charges after they were accused of attempting to steal alloy from Special Metals in Cabell County and ramming a gate at the facility to flee, deputies said. Bobby J. Lucci, Marcello Miguel and Jessica Brandy Frank are expected to be...
wchstv.com
Cross Lanes man sentenced to more than four years in prison for fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Samuel Manriquez, 37, of Cross Lanes has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release time, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
WSAZ
Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the St. Albans area of Kanawha County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West...
WSAZ
2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
West Virginia man shot, killed by Charleston officer he allegedly hit with pipe
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – The Charleston Police Department says an officer taken to the hospital after this incident is now out of the hospital. UPDATE: (5:10 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – A man has died after being shot by a Charleston Police Officer whom authorities say he attacked with a pipe. According […]
Fayette County woman facing drug charge after traffic stop
HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman is facing a drug charge after a traffic stop on Miller Ridge and Arrow Wood Creek Roads. Fayette County Chief Deputy, Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Thursday, January 12, 2023, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The […]
Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
Police: West Virginia woman leaves baby outside bar, flees from and kicks officers
A woman was arrested after police say she left a baby in a car outside a bar in Huntington and then fled from police.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, injured in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023): More details are being released about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the 62-year-old victim was crossing the street near the GoMart on W Main Street when he walked in between two passing vehicles. They say he […]
Two people from Summers County charged with felony breaking and entering
PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a breaking and entering incident in the Pence Springs area. Upon investigation, Deputy T.A. Withrow obtained the information of two Summers County individuals and was able to track them down. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy Withrow […]
wchstv.com
Owner of Campbells Creek Dairy Winkle speaks out following devastating fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — For more than a decade, the popular Dairy Winkle restaurant was a huge staple in the Campbells Creek area. Community leaders are continuing to show support even after a fire destroyed the business earlier this week. Since June 2011, the familiar red-and-white building of...
WSAZ
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved incident has died, according to the Charleston Police Department. William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of...
WSAZ
$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there...
wchstv.com
Man stopped with loaded handgun at W.Va. International Yeager Airport
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston man was stopped with a loaded handgun at a checkpoint early Thursday morning at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, security officials said. A .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets was spotted at a checkpoint, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The...
wchstv.com
One person injured in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a crash Thursday in Putnam County, dispatchers said. The two-vehicle crash was reported just after noon along Shamrock Lane near U.S. 35 in Fraziers Bottom, according to Putnam County dispatchers. One person, who was trapped in a vehicle when...
High-tech drones helping catch suspects and aid in rescue missions in West Virginia
Law Enforcement and first responders in West Virginia are using new technology to help with their jobs.
WSAZ
Elderly woman dies, 21-year-old critically injured in US 35 accident
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident along U.S. 35 Monday evening, according to the Putnam County Sheriff. Sheriff Eggleton says the victim has been identified as Lois Slater, 80, of Point Pleasant. A 21-year-old passenger in the car was...
WOWK
Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road
UPDATE: (3 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – West Virginia Division of Highways crews are still working to remove a downed tree on Cane Fork Road in Kanawha County. Officials say the road is open, but AEP is doing intermittent traffic stops as needed while they work to get the powerlines fixed.
Comments / 0