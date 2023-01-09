Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester is once again selling Bonnaroo weekend passes to Coffee County residents at a discounted rate for the 2023 festival. Local ticket sales will coincide with Bonnaroo’s ticket sales, which launch on 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12th, 2023. This will be the third year Thunder Radio has handled local ticket sales for the festival.

