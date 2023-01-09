Read full article on original website
Discounted Bonnaroo tickets go on sale today
Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester is once again selling Bonnaroo weekend passes to Coffee County residents at a discounted rate for the 2023 festival. Local ticket sales will coincide with Bonnaroo’s ticket sales, which launch on 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12th, 2023. This will be the third year Thunder Radio has handled local ticket sales for the festival.
WRESTLING: Raiders split home match with Shelbyville, Cookeville
Coffee County wrestling picked up a home match split Thursday night, beating Shelbyville but falling to Cookeville. Red Raider wrestlers Tommy Miller, Jake Barlow and Ian Walker all picked up wins in both matches. The Lady Raiders also got some work in, with Jianna Bare winning a match by pinfall.
BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders debut at no. 2 in season’s first AP Poll
6. Heritage 15-1 7. Stewarts Creek 16-2 The Lady Raiders have wins over a pair of teams who debuted in the top 10 – Blackman, who is ranked fourth in 4A, and a win over York Institute, who is ranked 3rd in the first AP poll for class 2A.
Rockets advance to semi-finals of DRVC tournament
For the second time in a week, the Westwood Rockets beat Forrest. This time it meant a little more. Westwood used 17 points from Matthew White and 10 from Kaysen Lowery to edge past the Forrest Rockets 44-39 in the DRVC tournament Tuesday afternoon at Community. The win advances Westwood...
William Virgil Fields
Mr. William Virgil Fields, age 86, of McMinnville, TN, passed from this life Sunday, January 8, 2023 in McMinnville, TN. Mr. Fields was born in Warren Co., TN, to his late parents Monroe Fields and Maggie Kirby Fields. He worked with state transportation as a highway maintenance worker. Mr. Fields and his wife, Barbara, were both members of Grace Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.
Wanda Gale Fix
Mrs. Wanda Gale Fix, age 63 of Manchester, was born on October 15, 1959, to the late Alfred Harold Qualls and Harvelle Joyce Bencz, in Manchester, TN. She was of the Baptist faith, and she enjoyed crafting, baking cookies, making people laugh, and spending time with family. In addition to...
Holly Jones appointed as County Commissioner, fills seat of late father
On the evening of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the Coffee County Commission appointed Holly Jones to represent Coffee County’s District 1. She will serve until 2024, and is filling the seat vacated by the death of Benny Jones, who was her father. Benny Jones, a lifelong resident of Coffee...
Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in trailer theft case
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a trailer which occurred on January 5, 2023 at around 3:00 am. The vehicle is described as a red Nissan truck with gray primer on the hood. Inside were two white males. The vehicle left exit 105 heading westbound on Interstate 24.
