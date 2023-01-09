ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Comments / 0

Related
thunder1320.com

Discounted Bonnaroo tickets go on sale today

Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester is once again selling Bonnaroo weekend passes to Coffee County residents at a discounted rate for the 2023 festival. Local ticket sales will coincide with Bonnaroo’s ticket sales, which launch on 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12th, 2023. This will be the third year Thunder Radio has handled local ticket sales for the festival.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

WRESTLING: Raiders split home match with Shelbyville, Cookeville

Coffee County wrestling picked up a home match split Thursday night, beating Shelbyville but falling to Cookeville. Red Raider wrestlers Tommy Miller, Jake Barlow and Ian Walker all picked up wins in both matches. The Lady Raiders also got some work in, with Jianna Bare winning a match by pinfall.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Rockets advance to semi-finals of DRVC tournament

For the second time in a week, the Westwood Rockets beat Forrest. This time it meant a little more. Westwood used 17 points from Matthew White and 10 from Kaysen Lowery to edge past the Forrest Rockets 44-39 in the DRVC tournament Tuesday afternoon at Community. The win advances Westwood...
thunder1320.com

William Virgil Fields

Mr. William Virgil Fields, age 86, of McMinnville, TN, passed from this life Sunday, January 8, 2023 in McMinnville, TN. Mr. Fields was born in Warren Co., TN, to his late parents Monroe Fields and Maggie Kirby Fields. He worked with state transportation as a highway maintenance worker. Mr. Fields and his wife, Barbara, were both members of Grace Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Wanda Gale Fix

Mrs. Wanda Gale Fix, age 63 of Manchester, was born on October 15, 1959, to the late Alfred Harold Qualls and Harvelle Joyce Bencz, in Manchester, TN. She was of the Baptist faith, and she enjoyed crafting, baking cookies, making people laugh, and spending time with family. In addition to...
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Holly Jones appointed as County Commissioner, fills seat of late father

On the evening of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the Coffee County Commission appointed Holly Jones to represent Coffee County’s District 1. She will serve until 2024, and is filling the seat vacated by the death of Benny Jones, who was her father. Benny Jones, a lifelong resident of Coffee...
thunder1320.com

Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in trailer theft case

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a trailer which occurred on January 5, 2023 at around 3:00 am. The vehicle is described as a red Nissan truck with gray primer on the hood. Inside were two white males. The vehicle left exit 105 heading westbound on Interstate 24.

Comments / 0

Community Policy