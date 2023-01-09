Read full article on original website
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot inside business in Roseland
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head and chest in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Thursday. Around 5:43 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a commercial business in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue when an unknown offender fired shots. The victim was struck in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek driver suspected in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person and car believed to be responsible for a homicide that took place last month. The murder occurred in the 0-100 block of East Marquette Street on Dec. 10 around 4 a.m. You can submit information anonymously...
Overnight burglars hit 4 stores at Far Northwest Side strip mall
The victims say it’s a huge loss.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in 3 South Side armed robberies
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges for three armed robberies that happened on Chicago's South Side in the summer of 2022. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as one of the offenders that robbed multiple victims at gunpoint last summer. He is being...
fox32chicago.com
Multiple commercial break-ins reported on Chicago's South Side: police warn
CHICAGO - Chicago police warn businesses on the South Side near Gresham about a slew of recent break-ins over the past month. There have been at least six robberies along both 87th Street and 95th Street since Dec. 25. In each incident the offenders gain access to the businesses by...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents about string of burglaries on West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of burglaries that occurred in the Austin neighborhood over the last month. In each burglary, an offender pried open a garage door using a pry tool and took miscellaneous property from within. The incidents occurred at the following locations and...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in July shooting that wounded 2 women on West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in a double shooting last July in East Garfield Park. The 16-year-old is accused of shooting two women while they were outside on July 21 in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, police said. The 20-year-old was shot twice in the...
fox32chicago.com
$50K reward offered in armed robbery of Chicago mail carrier in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in an armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier in Chicago. On Wednesday, police say two armed suspects approached the letter carrier near the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat
CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
fox32chicago.com
Old Town residents on edge after SWAT situation
CHICAGO - It was a much quieter scene Wednesday night in Old Town, but residents are still on edge. Security could be seen patrolling the property at 1140 N. Wells throughout the day with residents still taken aback by Tuesday's SWAT situation. Right now, three people are in custody. The...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man allegedly beat girlfriend for hours with belt, struck police cars during high-speed chase
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A DuPage County judge ordered Thursday a northwest Indiana man be held on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt for hours before striking two police cars during a high-speed chase. Reginald Hubbert, 40, of Merrillville, Indiana, faces two counts of domestic...
Springfield EMS worker charged with murder had previous death investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the EMS workers facing a first-degree murder charge was previously investigated for a death. Peter Cadigan is one of two EMS workers charged with the murder of Earl Moore Jr. 7-year-old Truvonte Edwards was riding his bike at the corner of Phillips and 11th in Springfield in April 2008 […]
fox32chicago.com
Man, 45, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:42 a.m. and found the 45-year-old lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the face in the 1700 block of West 45th Street, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 61, stabbed in Little Village business
CHICAGO - A woman stabbed a 61-year-old victim inside a business in Little Village Thursday morning before fleeing. Police say the female victim was stabbed inside a business located in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical...
Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
fox32chicago.com
3 in custody after stolen car strikes police car in Avalon Park
CHICAGO - Three people are in custody, including two teenagers in hospitalized critical condition, after a driver of a stolen car struck a Chicago police squad car Wednesday evening in Avalon Park, officials said. The three in the stolen car — a girl and boy, ages 15 and 16, and...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with Near West Side armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for an armed carjacking that happened on the Near West Side last fall. Police say the offender was arrested on Monday after he was identified as the person who carjacked a 35-year-old woman using a "dangerous weapon" on Sept. 24, 2022. The...
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd
CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
hot96.com
Three People From Chicago Arrested Overnight In Gibson County
An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Decker around 1:00 this morning when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the car and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the...
