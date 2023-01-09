Read full article on original website
Related
thunder1320.com
Discounted Bonnaroo tickets go on sale today
Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester is once again selling Bonnaroo weekend passes to Coffee County residents at a discounted rate for the 2023 festival. Local ticket sales will coincide with Bonnaroo’s ticket sales, which launch on 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12th, 2023. This will be the third year Thunder Radio has handled local ticket sales for the festival.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Bonnaroo Tickets
Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester is your OFFICIAL station for Coffee County residents to purchase discounted tickets to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival!. If you are looking for 2023 Bonnaroo tickets – you have come to the right place! In partnership with Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Thunder Radio WMSR has a VERY LIMITED amount of tickets for sale at a discount for local, Coffee County residents. Below are the rules and how you can purchase. Happy Roo!
WTVC
Pickleball courts coming to 3 locations in Chattanooga this spring
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You could say Chattanoogans will soon find themselves in a recreational pickle this spring. The city's Parks & Outdoors Department says it's capitalizing on the nationwide pickleball craze by creating courts at 3 locations around Chattanooga: One in East Brainerd, one in Lookout Valley, and one in Hixson.
thunder1320.com
William Virgil Fields
Mr. William Virgil Fields, age 86, of McMinnville, TN, passed from this life Sunday, January 8, 2023 in McMinnville, TN. Mr. Fields was born in Warren Co., TN, to his late parents Monroe Fields and Maggie Kirby Fields. He worked with state transportation as a highway maintenance worker. Mr. Fields and his wife, Barbara, were both members of Grace Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.
5 Places to Dine in The Fountains at Gateway
The number and diversity of restaurants in The Fountains at the Gateway is growing. From an ice cream shop to fine dining, there is something for every appetite. All of these restaurants are Middle Tennessee owned and operated, with most being locally owned. And farm fresh meats and produce found in the area can be found on many of the tables.
thunder1320.com
SCHEDULE DROP: Lady Raider softball opens season March 15th
The road to a third consecutive state tournament for the Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball team begins March 15th. The CHS softball team released its spring schedule on Wednesday, featuring a packed slate of quality opponents and an out of state tournament. The Lady Raiders will open the season...
Ribbon Cutting: Mayweather Boxing & Fitness in Murfreesboro
Mayweather Boxing & Fitness held its ribbon cutting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 2108 Medical Center Parkway, Suite J in Murfreesboro. You’ll love the coach-led workouts that are designed by Floyd himself to make your best even better. But it’s not only about boxing. Fist bumps and high fives flow faster than the punch combinations.
thunder1320.com
SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9
SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
wgnsradio.com
New Westlawn Hospital in Blackman Area is Scheduled to Open to Patients This March
A brand-new neighborhood hospital will soon open in the Blackman area of Murfreesboro. The hospital will be the very first of its kind to open in Tennessee, and it’s located in the area of Veterans Parkway and I-840... Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital,...
City of Waterfalls - Cookeville Tennessee
Looking for a great place to stay in Tennessee?! Look no further! Cookeville TN is a unique town just over an hour from Nashville and around 1.5 hours from Knoxville and Chattanooga. But what's extra special about it?! Waterfalls! Don't let the shiny lights of the big cities pull you away from the serenity you can find a little farther out. Here are 5 fantastic waterfalls you can adventure to when you stay or visit Cookeville that will give you all the peace and adventure you'll need on your next vacation!
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Whether you’re tired of the crowds at supermarkets or are simply looking to stock up on farm-fresh, homemade goods, you’re bound to be pleased when you plan a visit to this Amish Market in Nolensville.
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
Tennessee Gets Cool One Of A Kind Restaurant & They Even Have A Menu Item For Dogs
The state of Tennessee has some of the most deliciously wonderful restaurants EVER! They have a restaurant in the state that is the only one of its kind and sounds amazing. One of the biggest food trends is Charcuterie boards. Columbia, Tennessee is fortunate enough to really be way ahead of its time.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chattanooga
Chattanooga might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chattanooga.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
thunder1320.com
Rockets advance to semi-finals of DRVC tournament
For the second time in a week, the Westwood Rockets beat Forrest. This time it meant a little more. Westwood used 17 points from Matthew White and 10 from Kaysen Lowery to edge past the Forrest Rockets 44-39 in the DRVC tournament Tuesday afternoon at Community. The win advances Westwood...
Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car
One car was destroyed by falling debris in abuilding collapse in Chattanooga Thursday morning.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
Comments / 0