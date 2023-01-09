ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game

Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
overtimeheroics.net

Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?

Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
VILLANOVA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Dak Prescott Ranking

14 starting quarterbacks are gearing up for this year's NFL postseason. According to ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranks 12th among these starting signal callers — sitting ahead of only late-round rookies Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson. Take a look at ...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys reveal look for playoff game vs. Buccaneers

It’s playoff season and the Dallas Cowboys are in it!. For the second consecutive year, Mike McCarthy’s team will be playing in the postseason. This time around, they’ll be on the road and will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The goal – of...
TAMPA, FL

