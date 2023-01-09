Read full article on original website
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
North Texas high school football player named Gatorade’s National Football Player of the Year
Denton Guyer's Jackson Arnold was surprised with this honor by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, along with his teammates, family and coach.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
overtimeheroics.net
Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?
Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
Look: Carson Wentz Posts Message Following Disappointing Season
Another new stop didn't go according to plan for Carson Wentz. After one up-and-down season with the Indianapolis Colts, the quarterback struggled with the Washington Commanders. He threw 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games, averaging just 6.4 yards per pass with a career-worst 32.7 ...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Dak Prescott Ranking
14 starting quarterbacks are gearing up for this year's NFL postseason. According to ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranks 12th among these starting signal callers — sitting ahead of only late-round rookies Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson. Take a look at ...
Manual volleyball star Nya Bunton takes home Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year award
Manual High School senior Nya Bunton has been named the Gatorade Kentucky Volleyball Player of the Year. Bunton previously was named Ms. Volleyball by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association and an Under Armour All-American. ...
tigerdroppings.com
Watch The Philadelphia Eagles' Wives and Girlfriends Get After It After Last Week's Win
The Philadelphia Eagles could make a real run at the Super Bowl this year. So, if you don't have a team to root for as the NFL Playoffs get ready to kick off, maybe pull for the birds out east just to see Eagles players' wives and girlfriends continue to party like this...
atozsports.com
Cowboys reveal look for playoff game vs. Buccaneers
It’s playoff season and the Dallas Cowboys are in it!. For the second consecutive year, Mike McCarthy’s team will be playing in the postseason. This time around, they’ll be on the road and will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The goal – of...
