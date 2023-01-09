Getting Answers: mangled guardrail repair delayed due to supply chain issues

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
1 injured in early morning fire on Federal Street in Springfield
All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST. Commercial truck drivers...
Crews work to put out house fire in Springfield’s North End
Fire crews are currently working to put out a house fire in Springfield's North End.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to fire on Lexington Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Lexington Street for a house fire Wednesday night. Officials said that the fire was put out within an hour and all residents were able to get out safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke banquet facility reopen following December fire
HOLYOKE MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke catering company and banquet hall is back open after a December fire. Three days after Christmas, firefighters rushed to Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, which had been hosting a small function moments earlier. “All the sudden the lights started flickering, you could hear...
Wrong way driver on Mass. Pike in Blandford charged with OUI, child endangerment
A New York woman was arrested after a head-on crash while driving the wrong way on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Blandford Wednesday afternoon.
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
westernmassnews.com
3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: 14 hours ago. Commercial truck drivers are still in dire...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner. A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found...
MassDOT to discuss new plans for dangerous intersection in Northampton
Talks are starting up once again over a proposed roundabout on North King Street in Northampton. Some are opposed to the project, after Native American artifacts were found there.
Main Street in Warren closed due to motor vehicle accident
Main Street in Warren is closed due to a pole and wires down from a motor vehicle accident.
westernmassnews.com
New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike
BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford. Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Using kerosene heaters indoors in Massachusetts is illegal
A local fire department is warning residents not to use kerosene heaters in homes this winter.
Westfield conservation board lifts enforcement order on E. Mountain Road wetlands
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission unanimously voted on Jan. 10 to lift the enforcement order on the East Mountain Road property owned by Mark and Chris Dupuis, after determining that all conditions for restoration from illegal tree clearing in wetland property had been met. Commission Chair David A. Doe...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield leaders unveil new tax relief plan
All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: 15 hours ago. Commercial truck drivers are still in dire...
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday afternoon news update
In this update, a suspect in Springfield was arraigned on charges for the 140th time, Springfield Central High School was on high alert Wednesday after receiving a false report of someone entering the school with a weapon, and a shooting suspect in Holyoke is now in police custody. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Hearing held for suspect in Springfield armed robbery
Community remembers young mother, infant son 30 years after double murder. Sherry was 23 years old when she and her infant son, Cedric, were murdered by Cedric’s father, Sean Seabrooks, on January 11th, 1993. Holyoke shooting suspect in custody following December shooting at The Unicorn. Updated: 54 minutes ago.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News hosts Springfield students for Future Media Leaders visit
Travel expert: old systems could be reason for nationwide FAA outage, flight delays. We spoke to several airline passengers whose flights were delayed due to this outage and checked in with one travel expert to see what this means for the airport industry. Community remembers young mother, infant son 30...
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield woman after van totaled in crash
A Springfield quadriplegic was said to have lost her ability to connect with the outside world after her mobility-accessible van was totaled by an uninsured driver in a December crash. Now faced with no way to travel or purchase a replacement vehicle, a local Springfield resident launched a GoFundMe to help her purchase a new accessible vehicle.
thereminder.com
Child dies as result of Christmas Eve Chicopee Street fire
CHICOPEE – A Christmas Eve fire on 579 Chicopee St. has led to the death of a 5-year-old boy, according to a joint press release from Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.
Comments / 0