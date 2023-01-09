ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Getting Answers: mangled guardrail repair delayed due to supply chain issues

By Glenn Kittle, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

1 injured in early morning fire on Federal Street in Springfield

All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST. Commercial truck drivers...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to fire on Lexington Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Lexington Street for a house fire Wednesday night. Officials said that the fire was put out within an hour and all residents were able to get out safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke banquet facility reopen following December fire

HOLYOKE MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke catering company and banquet hall is back open after a December fire. Three days after Christmas, firefighters rushed to Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, which had been hosting a small function moments earlier. “All the sudden the lights started flickering, you could hear...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Friday Forecast

All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: 14 hours ago. Commercial truck drivers are still in dire...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford. Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLANDFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield leaders unveil new tax relief plan

All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: 15 hours ago. Commercial truck drivers are still in dire...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday afternoon news update

In this update, a suspect in Springfield was arraigned on charges for the 140th time, Springfield Central High School was on high alert Wednesday after receiving a false report of someone entering the school with a weapon, and a shooting suspect in Holyoke is now in police custody. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hearing held for suspect in Springfield armed robbery

Community remembers young mother, infant son 30 years after double murder. Sherry was 23 years old when she and her infant son, Cedric, were murdered by Cedric’s father, Sean Seabrooks, on January 11th, 1993. Holyoke shooting suspect in custody following December shooting at The Unicorn. Updated: 54 minutes ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Child dies as result of Christmas Eve Chicopee Street fire

CHICOPEE – A Christmas Eve fire on 579 Chicopee St. has led to the death of a 5-year-old boy, according to a joint press release from Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy