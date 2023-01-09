ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

Daily Voice

Restaurant In Larchmont To Close After Year In Business

A restaurant in Westchester County is calling it quits after a year in business. Company Chophouse and Grill, located in Larchmont at 7 Madison Ave., has announced that it will close on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to the business's owners. The restaurant, which opened in February 2022, cited rising costs...
LARCHMONT, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Pleasantville Girl

Officials are asking for help from the public in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northern Westchester. Destiny Scott has been missing since Tuesday, Dec. 27 from Pleasantville, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Scott is described as Black with brown hair and brown eyes, is...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING…Two homes struck by gunfire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating two incidents in which residences were struck by gunfire after shots were reportedly fired in the area of Wickham Avenue and Sproat Street. Both incidents are believed to be related. The first was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Rockland men charged with murder

NEW CITY – Two Spring Valley men have been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of another Spring Valley man. Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutiererrez, 40, are charged with stabbing the victim, Luis Pinduisaca-Villa, 52, in the neck, killing him early in the morning of December 29, 2022.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

North Salem Man Wins $5 Million Lottery Prize

A man from Northern Westchester has claimed a $5 million lottery prize. Richard Bossi, of North Salem, won the top prize from New York Lottery's Mega Multiplier scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6. The winning ticket was purchased in Putnam County at the Route 22 Convenience Store,...
NORTH SALEM, NY
Daily Voice

Car Flips On Side, Closing Hudson Valley Road

A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Depa…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner

Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
rocklandreport.com

GoFundMe Created for Mother and Daughter who Passed Away in New Years Car Accident

Sad Update: A Mother and her Daughter Identified as the Two Individuals who Passed Away in Haverstraw Accident, GoFundMe Created. On the early hours of New Year’s Day our family experienced one of most tragic events of our lives. That day we lost the matriarch of our family, Ana Lucia Martinez and our aunt/sister Lourdes Martinez. If anyone knew them, they knew they would not do anything if they were not together. After a night full of so much love and so much happiness we never thought we would lose two very important people in our lives just an hour into the new year. That day, God decided he needed both of them home. They both leave behind a very united and loving family. There are no words to describe what we feel at this moment. We were not prepared for this devastation. We are currently asking for donations to help us cover their funeral costs.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man who skipped sentencing on manslaughter conviction dead from gunshot

MIDDLETOWN – A 50-year-old Bloomingburg man who failed to appear for sentencing on his guilty plea of vehicular manslaughter was found dead in a house on Watkins Avenue in the City of Middletown late Tuesday afternoon. State Police said Raymond Cammerino had also pled guilty to leaving the scene...
MIDDLETOWN, NY

