NOPD searches for Hyundai reported stolen out of Algiers neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked or the public’s help in locating a vehicle stolen from the Algiers area specifically the Aurora Gardens neighborhood.

According to the NOPD, on Sunday (Jan.8) at about noon, the driver of a white 2014 Hyundai Sonata with a license plate reading 560FGQ, parked the vehicle at a home in the 5800 block of Brighton Place.

Hours later at about 5:30 p.m., the driver noticed the vehicle was gone. Surveillance video revealed a silver SUV was seen pulling up next to the car where a subject, wearing a red jacket, got out the back seat and into the Sonata with no force.

Both vehicles drove off eastbound down Brighton place then south on Woodland Drive.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or the identity of the pictured individual is asked to contact any Fourth District Detective at (504) 658-6040 or call Crimestoppers anonymously 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

