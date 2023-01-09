Read full article on original website
Archbold @ Stryker Girls Varsity Basketball
STRYKER – When the basketball season enters the months of January and February, teams look to their seniors to make plays. That was the case last week in Stryker as Panther seniors Sage Woolace and Lexi Wickerham combined to score 39 of Stryker 45 points in a non-conference win over Archbold.
Marc Matheny (1959-2023)
Marc had owned and operated the former A.K.A. Food and Designs in Wauseon. Marc was born in Wauseon, Ohio on October 3, 1959, the son of Jerry and Sandy (Spiess) Matheny. He was a 1978 graduate of Wauseon High School. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, his Master’s Degree from Bowling Green State University and worked on his doctorate through Northwestern University.
Helen Coy (1939-2023)
Helen M. Coy, age 83, of Bryan and formerly of Stryker, Ohio, died at 5:25 A.M. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Fountain Park Nursing Center. Helen worked as a mail runner for the Bryan Medical Group. She was a member of the Stryker United Methodist Church, where she was...
Julia Michael (1943-2023)
Julia Ann Michael, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, and formerly of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away at 10:17 A.M. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, after a brief illness. She was a graduate of Paulding High School and entered the United States Army, retiring...
Jacqueline De La Cruz (1972-2023)
Jacqueline Lillian De La Cruz, age 50, of Wauseon, passed away January 8, 2023, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Jacqueline was born on January 13, 1972 in Williams County Hospital to the late Benjamin and Ruth De La Cruz, Sr. Jacqueline worked as a case worker at...
Edwin Horne (1960-2023)
Edwin Roy Horne, age 62, of rural Stryker, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 9, 2023. He had been a truck driver most of his life and most recently worked for West Side Transport. Ed was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on August 22, 1960, the son of Harry and...
Marvin Smith (1953-2023)
Marvin L. Smith, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:08 P.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, with his family at his side, after an extended illness. Mr. Smith was a 1972 graduate of Bryan High School and was a...
WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: School Board Hears District Report Card
NEW UNIFORMS … Wauseon Music Boosters have donated $38,135 for new band uniforms. Boosters member Luke Ankney was present at the January 9, 2023 school board meeting to share the news and picture of the uniform with board members. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Wauseon School Board held the...
Hilltop Announces Americanism Test Winners
TEST WINNERS … Every year the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary sponsor an Americanism Test given to sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Students with the top two scores from each grade are given a certificate and a chance to compete at the county and state level. The two seniors also receive $100. This year’s winners from Hilltop are: (Front) from left are Seniors: Jayma Bailey and James Bell. (Back) from left are Juniors: Kris Hansen and Maggie Wheeler; West Unity American Legion Auxiliary: Sharon Marvin and Vickie Nofziger; Sophomores: Brooke Moreland and Cameron Schlosser. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Roger Nash (1952-2023)
Roger Nash of Delta, Ohio, passed away at the age of 70 on January 5, 2023, in Wauseon, Ohio. He is survived by daughters Heather Nash (Ben Lorenz), and Jennifer Nash; siblings Tami Spencer (Troy), Ronnie Bartley (Christina Johnson), Mike Bartley (Chris), and Bobby Bartley (Stacy). Roger was proceeded in...
ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves District Calendar For 2023-2024 School Year
ARCHBOLD AREA SCHOOL BOARD 2023 … Pictured Left to Right: Gina Benecke, Skeat Hug, Karen Beck, Tyson Stuckey, Jeremy Hurst. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Archbold Area Schools Board of Education held its first meeting of the year on Monday, January 9, 2023, in the High School Media Center starting with the annual organizational meeting and its regular meeting immediately following.
Four County Hosts Career Night Open House
Four County Career Center hosted a Career Night Open House with the Career Center’s career and technical labs and classrooms open to the public and especially to sophomores and their parents. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with the career and technical programs and...
Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center
TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Learns Of Legislation That Will Impact Schools
MONTHLY RECOGNITION … This month’s students who were recognized by their teachers at the January 10, 2023 school board meeting were, from left to right (front row) kindergartener Kyser Beach, 1st grader Alex Decker, 2nd graders Beau Gambler and Alee Klender, 3rd grader Mattsyn Berry, (back row) 4th grader Maci Taylor, 5th grader Parker Epling, 6th grader Karlee Hillard and 7th grader Aislinn McGee. Not present for photo were 8th grader Owen Sommer and high school student Azlin Westfall. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
consistentlycurious.com
Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH
Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
WANE-TV
Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne restaurants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews. This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food. “We noticed...
wfft.com
UPDATE: missing Garrett teen has been found
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - UPDATE: The Garrett police department says Zoa Fitzcharles has been located. Garrett police were looking for the missing teen for about a day. Zoa Fitzcharles, 16, was last seen Tuesday in Garrett before police found her Wednesday evening.
Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury
On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
13abc.com
One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt following a series of crashes on I-75 in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to an area hospital for what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP says there a semi rolled over on I-75 South...
