thevillagereporter.com
Four County Hosts Career Night Open House
Four County Career Center hosted a Career Night Open House with the Career Center’s career and technical labs and classrooms open to the public and especially to sophomores and their parents. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with the career and technical programs and...
thevillagereporter.com
Sauder Village To Celebrate National Pie Day
Archbold, OH – Again this year, Sauder Village will celebrate National Pie Day with special deals and samples at the Doughbox Bakery and discounts on slices of pie at the Barn Restaurant. No matter how you slice it, this is a truly delicious holiday to celebrate with family and...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams SWCD Offering Habitat Enhancement Learning Program Series
The Williams SWCD will be offering a series of workshops to help landowners enhance and manage their land. Who do you ask for HELP? Come, learn, and have your questions answered from professionals who actually have years of hands-on experience!. Wetlands, Grasslands & Pollinator Management with Mark Witt, ODNR Division...
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Need For More Space Discussed With Commissioners By Two Offices
BEGINNING OF DAY … Williams County Commissioners’ schedule was full for the morning of January 9, 2023. They began the day with an executive session which included Judge Karen Gallagher, JFS Director Fred Lord and County Prosecutor Katie Zartman, to discuss employment. Upon coming out of executive session, Lord explained the employment need publicly and the commissioners approved a motion to hire a Kinship Navigator. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
13abc.com
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop Announces Americanism Test Winners
TEST WINNERS … Every year the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary sponsor an Americanism Test given to sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Students with the top two scores from each grade are given a certificate and a chance to compete at the county and state level. The two seniors also receive $100. This year’s winners from Hilltop are: (Front) from left are Seniors: Jayma Bailey and James Bell. (Back) from left are Juniors: Kris Hansen and Maggie Wheeler; West Unity American Legion Auxiliary: Sharon Marvin and Vickie Nofziger; Sophomores: Brooke Moreland and Cameron Schlosser. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
13abc.com
Local restaurants suffer from the impact of inflation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, a family business, the Chosica Peruvian Restaurant, closed its doors. “It’s very depressing. My mom, she started this business when I was around 15,” said the Owners’ son Ernesto Del Rio. “She did it to leave something behind for us.”
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Open House Held For First New Home Brought To County
IT’S HERE … The sign says coming soon, but the new Port Authority home at 503 Ohio St. in Montpelier is finished and an open house was held on January 10, 2023. For info on how to purchase one of the upcoming projects, contact them at 419-553-0479. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves District Calendar For 2023-2024 School Year
ARCHBOLD AREA SCHOOL BOARD 2023 … Pictured Left to Right: Gina Benecke, Skeat Hug, Karen Beck, Tyson Stuckey, Jeremy Hurst. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Archbold Area Schools Board of Education held its first meeting of the year on Monday, January 9, 2023, in the High School Media Center starting with the annual organizational meeting and its regular meeting immediately following.
thevillagereporter.com
MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Mayor Requests Residents Put Trash Cans Back On Curbs
January 9, 2023 Montpelier Village Council began with prayer and pledge of allegiance, followed by the approval of the agenda and the minutes of the December 19, 2022 council meeting. Also approved were the December 2022 financial reports. With no comments from the audience, council shared their reports. Nathan Thompson...
wlen.com
9-Year-Old Girl Hit by Car in Adrian Township Wednesday; in Stable Condition at Ann Arbor Hospital
Adrian Twp., MI – Police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash in Adrian Township Wednesday afternoon shortly before 5pm. Adrian Township Police and Fire units were dispatched at approximately 4:51pm to M-52, in the area of Shepard road for the report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a car. The ATPD say that a 9-year-old female was attempting to cross M-52 from the west side of the roadway to get to a residence on the east side of the roadway.
13abc.com
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: School Board Hears District Report Card
NEW UNIFORMS … Wauseon Music Boosters have donated $38,135 for new band uniforms. Boosters member Luke Ankney was present at the January 9, 2023 school board meeting to share the news and picture of the uniform with board members. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Wauseon School Board held the...
13abc.com
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the state’s recent reports of more than 650,000 households requesting snap benefits this month, the assistance is expected to come to an end. This February, the pandemic allotments for snap benefits will end nationwide. Like several people forced to stretch their budget, Betty Guerrido...
13abc.com
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police for several hours Wednesday morning. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Ricky Warthen. He’s facing seven charges relating to the incident in Perrysburg Municipal Court - tampering with evidence, safe...
consistentlycurious.com
Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH
Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
Lima News
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jonathon Burns, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in the Allen County Jail for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.
thevillagereporter.com
Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury
On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
