NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL CONCERT: 19-Year-Old Self-Taught Piano Player Shares His Talents To Help Others

Sauder Village To Celebrate National Pie Day
Archbold, OH – Again this year, Sauder Village will celebrate National Pie Day with special deals and samples at the Doughbox Bakery and discounts on slices of pie at the Barn Restaurant. No matter how you slice it, this is a truly delicious holiday to celebrate with family and...
Jacqueline De La Cruz (1972-2023)
Jacqueline Lillian De La Cruz, age 50, of Wauseon, passed away January 8, 2023, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Jacqueline was born on January 13, 1972 in Williams County Hospital to the late Benjamin and Ruth De La Cruz, Sr. Jacqueline worked as a case worker at...
Four County Hosts Career Night Open House
Four County Career Center hosted a Career Night Open House with the Career Center’s career and technical labs and classrooms open to the public and especially to sophomores and their parents. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with the career and technical programs and...
Julia Michael (1943-2023)
Julia Ann Michael, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, and formerly of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away at 10:17 A.M. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, after a brief illness. She was a graduate of Paulding High School and entered the United States Army, retiring...
Edwin Horne (1960-2023)
Edwin Roy Horne, age 62, of rural Stryker, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 9, 2023. He had been a truck driver most of his life and most recently worked for West Side Transport. Ed was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on August 22, 1960, the son of Harry and...
Williams SWCD Offering Habitat Enhancement Learning Program Series
The Williams SWCD will be offering a series of workshops to help landowners enhance and manage their land. Who do you ask for HELP? Come, learn, and have your questions answered from professionals who actually have years of hands-on experience!. Wetlands, Grasslands & Pollinator Management with Mark Witt, ODNR Division...
Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury
On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
Hilltop Announces Americanism Test Winners
TEST WINNERS … Every year the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary sponsor an Americanism Test given to sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Students with the top two scores from each grade are given a certificate and a chance to compete at the county and state level. The two seniors also receive $100. This year’s winners from Hilltop are: (Front) from left are Seniors: Jayma Bailey and James Bell. (Back) from left are Juniors: Kris Hansen and Maggie Wheeler; West Unity American Legion Auxiliary: Sharon Marvin and Vickie Nofziger; Sophomores: Brooke Moreland and Cameron Schlosser. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Marvin Smith (1953-2023)
Marvin L. Smith, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:08 P.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, with his family at his side, after an extended illness. Mr. Smith was a 1972 graduate of Bryan High School and was a...
Roger Nash (1952-2023)
Roger Nash of Delta, Ohio, passed away at the age of 70 on January 5, 2023, in Wauseon, Ohio. He is survived by daughters Heather Nash (Ben Lorenz), and Jennifer Nash; siblings Tami Spencer (Troy), Ronnie Bartley (Christina Johnson), Mike Bartley (Chris), and Bobby Bartley (Stacy). Roger was proceeded in...
Letha Payne (1949-2023)
Letha E. Payne, 73 of Montpelier passed away on January 6, 2023 at Promedica Hospital in Defiance. She was born on March 30, 1949 in Ashtabula, Ohio to George and Carol (McElrath) Barry. Letha retired from the United States Postal Service after 36 years, with most of her years served...
ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves District Calendar For 2023-2024 School Year
ARCHBOLD AREA SCHOOL BOARD 2023 … Pictured Left to Right: Gina Benecke, Skeat Hug, Karen Beck, Tyson Stuckey, Jeremy Hurst. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Archbold Area Schools Board of Education held its first meeting of the year on Monday, January 9, 2023, in the High School Media Center starting with the annual organizational meeting and its regular meeting immediately following.
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Need For More Space Discussed With Commissioners By Two Offices
BEGINNING OF DAY … Williams County Commissioners’ schedule was full for the morning of January 9, 2023. They began the day with an executive session which included Judge Karen Gallagher, JFS Director Fred Lord and County Prosecutor Katie Zartman, to discuss employment. Upon coming out of executive session, Lord explained the employment need publicly and the commissioners approved a motion to hire a Kinship Navigator. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Edgerton @ North Central Girls Varsity Basketball
PIONEER –The Edgerton girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season in impressive fashion, with a 58-25 win over North Central. The Lady Bulldogs pulled away by forcing 31 North Central turnovers, which led to a plethora of layups. Edgerton used that pressure to outscore the...
Virginia Jaquith (1926-2023)
Virginia A. Jaquith, age 96, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 10:25 A.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, where she was a resident. Mrs. Jaquith was a 1944 graduate of Defiance High School and received her teaching degree from Bowling Green State University. She...
WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Open House Held For First New Home Brought To County
IT’S HERE … The sign says coming soon, but the new Port Authority home at 503 Ohio St. in Montpelier is finished and an open house was held on January 10, 2023. For info on how to purchase one of the upcoming projects, contact them at 419-553-0479. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Loretta Burkhart (1954-2023)
Loretta Ann Burkhart, 68, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. She was born on December 16, 1954 in Wauseon, OH to Elgin A. and Donna A. (Eaton) Gearig. Loretta graduated from Hilltop High School in 1973. On February 10,...
Archbold @ Stryker Girls Varsity Basketball
STRYKER – When the basketball season enters the months of January and February, teams look to their seniors to make plays. That was the case last week in Stryker as Panther seniors Sage Woolace and Lexi Wickerham combined to score 39 of Stryker 45 points in a non-conference win over Archbold.
MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Learns Of Legislation That Will Impact Schools
MONTHLY RECOGNITION … This month’s students who were recognized by their teachers at the January 10, 2023 school board meeting were, from left to right (front row) kindergartener Kyser Beach, 1st grader Alex Decker, 2nd graders Beau Gambler and Alee Klender, 3rd grader Mattsyn Berry, (back row) 4th grader Maci Taylor, 5th grader Parker Epling, 6th grader Karlee Hillard and 7th grader Aislinn McGee. Not present for photo were 8th grader Owen Sommer and high school student Azlin Westfall. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Marilynn Netcher (1955-2023)
Marilynn P. Netcher, age 67, of Wauseon, passed away January 8, 2023 in Wauseon. Before retirement, Marilynn worked as a customer service representative with Walmart. Marilynn was born on November 28, 1955, in Wauseon, to the late Laurence and Leona (Nichols) Netcher. Marilynn worked at the laundry mat in Wauseon,...
