Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen in Somerville. Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating an East Boston woman who was last seen in November in Somerville. Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was reportedly seen getting in a car near Bennington Street in East Boston and was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville on Nov. 26, 2022, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday. She has not been seen or heard from since.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO