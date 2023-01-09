ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Boston Police searching for two missing women

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for two missing women. Lori Baxter, 45, was last heard from on Dec. 28, at 2:06 p.m. via a text message, police said. Baxter is known to frequent the Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street area. Police are also searching for...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Guv eyes “Root Causes” response to gun violence

-Answering a question about gun violence in Massachusetts cities on Thursday, Gov. Maura Healey said her administration will continue to view violence as a public health issue and said she thinks much of it stems from "a failure to address some of the root causes of violence."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool

Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Vigil held for missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe as search for mom of three continues

COHASSET, Mass. — A vigil was held Thursday evening for Cohasset woman Ana Walshe as investigators continue to search for the mother of three young boys. Ana Walshe, who has not been seen since early New Year's Day, was reported missing on Jan. 4. by her employer in Washington, D.C., when she didn't report to work. Her husband, Brian Walshe, is charged with misleading the investigation into his wife's disappearance and is in state custody.
COHASSET, MA
Boston

Police ask public for help finding East Boston woman missing since November

Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen in Somerville. Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating an East Boston woman who was last seen in November in Somerville. Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was reportedly seen getting in a car near Bennington Street in East Boston and was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville on Nov. 26, 2022, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Transit Police arrest three suspects in assault and robberies on MBTA

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested three suspects connected to assault and robberies on the T. Police say they received a report of a man being assaulted by three men and one female on Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Harvard Square MBTA station. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a crowbar.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA

