FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBUR
Cambridge community members mourn UMass Boston student fatally shot by police
City leaders and community members in Cambridge gathered in a raucous meeting Thursday to discuss the deadly police shooting of a 20-year-old UMass Boston student four days after the new year. "This has been a really difficult week for the entire city," Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui told hundreds of people...
WCVB
Community anger, frustration over fatal police shooting of Mass. college student
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — There was outrage and disruption at a community meeting in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Thursday night as residents of the city called for justice in the fatal police shooting of a UMass Boston student. Twenty-year-old Sayed Faisal, a Bangladeshi American college student, was shot and killed by...
WCVB
Boston Police searching for two missing women
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for two missing women. Lori Baxter, 45, was last heard from on Dec. 28, at 2:06 p.m. via a text message, police said. Baxter is known to frequent the Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street area. Police are also searching for...
WCVB
Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe told DC police Brian Walshe threatened to kill her
COHASSET, Mass. — A newly discovered police complaint that was filed by missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe prior to her marriage to Brian Walshe reveals trouble between the couple as far back as the summer of 2014. According to a public incident report filed in Washington, DC, Ana Knipp,...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
Guv eyes “Root Causes” response to gun violence
-Answering a question about gun violence in Massachusetts cities on Thursday, Gov. Maura Healey said her administration will continue to view violence as a public health issue and said she thinks much of it stems from "a failure to address some of the root causes of violence."
WCVB
Protesters arrested after Boston City Hall sit-in demanding Faneuil Hall name change
BOSTON — Protesters gathered Thursday afternoon in Boston mayor Michelle Wu's city hall office, looking to push the mayor to rename of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Approximately 30 people staged a peaceful sit in the mayor's office...
WCVB
2 adults, 1 teen accused in robberies, assaults involving crowbar at MBTA stations
BOSTON — Three people, including a juvenile, are accused in several robberies and assaults involving a crowbar at MBTA stations, Transit Police said. Police received a report at 5 p.m. Thursday of a man being assaulted by three men and a woman, with one of the offenders being armed with a crowbar.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool
Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
WCVB
Vigil held for missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe as search for mom of three continues
COHASSET, Mass. — A vigil was held Thursday evening for Cohasset woman Ana Walshe as investigators continue to search for the mother of three young boys. Ana Walshe, who has not been seen since early New Year's Day, was reported missing on Jan. 4. by her employer in Washington, D.C., when she didn't report to work. Her husband, Brian Walshe, is charged with misleading the investigation into his wife's disappearance and is in state custody.
Police ask public for help finding East Boston woman missing since November
Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen in Somerville. Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating an East Boston woman who was last seen in November in Somerville. Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was reportedly seen getting in a car near Bennington Street in East Boston and was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville on Nov. 26, 2022, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday. She has not been seen or heard from since.
whdh.com
Eversource facing more than $300K in fines for deadly underground explosion in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Eversource is facing over $300,000 in fines for a deadly underground explosion in Boston. OSHA cited the company for five violations of workplace safety standards. In July, employees were doing maintenance work on electrical equipment near the State House when there was an explosion. One worker suffered...
whdh.com
Transit Police arrest three suspects in assault and robberies on MBTA
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested three suspects connected to assault and robberies on the T. Police say they received a report of a man being assaulted by three men and one female on Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Harvard Square MBTA station. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a crowbar.
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
Healey: Monument “means something” in fight against racism
Healey is among the speakers expected at Friday's ceremony and she told the "Java with Jimmy" show Thursday morning that she is grateful "to finally see this happen."
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
WCVB
Unity and resilience: Memorial along Boylston Street honors Boston Marathon bombing victims
BOSTON — A memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing stands near the finish line of the race, where the bombs were detonated on April 15, 2013. The three stones that were installed in 2019 are made from a mix of brick, granite, glass and bronze. Each element represents an aspect of what happened, from those killed and injured to Boston's unity and endurance.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Anger Growing Over Officer-Involved Shooting Of Cambridge Student
Dozens of people gathered on Monday, Jan. 9, to protest the officer-involved killing of UMass student Sayad Faisal last week and grieve the loss of a community member that they said had big dreams and was working to make them a reality. The Bangladesh Association of New England…
whdh.com
Two people injured in Roxbury shooting
Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
