Jaguars in the playoffs: Here’s how to stay up-to-date with the Action Sports Jax team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join CBS47 and FOX30, your official Jacksonville Jaguars stations, every day all week long as we get you ready for the playoffs.

The Action Sports Jax team will have exclusive coverage each and every day.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

From TV to radio, we’ve got you covered for round one of the playoffs as the Jags prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. Here’s the schedule:

MONDAY:

7 p.m.: Jags Report Live with Andre Cisco at Sneakers (FOX30)

TUESDAY:

7:15 a.m.: Morning Rush on CBS47 and FOX30

7:45 a.m.: Action Sports Jax Sports Director Brent Martineau on 104.5 WOKV

8:15 a.m.: Morning Rush on CBS47 and FOX30

8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Morning Madness on ESPN690

3 p.m.-6 p.m.: Brent & Friends on ESPN690

7 p.m.: Chase For The Championship (FOX30)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

WEDNESDAY:

7:15 a.m.: Morning Rush on CBS47 and FOX30

7:45 a.m.: Brent on WOKV

8:15 a.m.: Morning Rush on CBS47 and FOX30

8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Morning Madness on ESPN690

3 p.m.-6 p.m.: Brent & Friends on ESPN690

7 p.m.: Chase For The Championship (FOX30)

7:30 p.m.: Jags Wired (FOX30)

THURSDAY:

7:15 a.m.: Morning Rush on CBS47 and FOX30

7:45am: Brent on WOKV

8:15 a.m.: Morning Rush on CBS47 and FOX30

8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Morning Madness on ESPN690

3 p.m.-6 p.m.: Brent & Friends on ESPN690 live from Strings

7 p.m.: Jaguars All Access live from Strings Sports Brewery with Josh Allen and other special guests

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

FRIDAY:

7:15 a.m.: Morning Rush on CBS47 and FOX30

7:45 a.m.: Brent on WOKV

8:15 a.m.: Morning Rush on CBS47 and FOX30

8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Morning Madness on ESPN690

3 p.m.-6 p.m.: Brent & Friends on ESPN690

7 p.m.-8 p.m.: Chase For The Championship (FOX30)

SATURDAY:

7 a.m./8 a.m./9 a.m.: Morning Rush on CBS47 and FOX30

4 p.m.-7 p.m.: ESPN690 Game Day Live From the Duuuval House

1 p.m.: Jags Weekend on FOX30

10:30 p.m.: Action Sports Jax Primetime

11:30 p.m.: Action Sports Jax Primetime Post Game Show on CBS47

11:30 a.m.-2 a.m.: Duel In Duuuval Post Game Show on ESPN690/104.5 WOKV

SUNDAY:

10:30 a.m.: Chase For The Championship on FOX30

11:30 a.m.: Chase For The Championship on CBS47 and FOX30

10:30 p.m.: Action Sports Jax Primetime