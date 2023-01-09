Read full article on original website
Related
Ocean heat content hits record high, a sign of global warming
Ocean heat content hit a record high in 2022, a new study found, in a clear indication of continued global warming. The big picture: The research, published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, indicates that ocean warming is leading to widespread changes throughout the sea, with salty areas getting saltier and fresh regions of the ocean getting fresher.
UN urges nations to prepare for an aging world now
All countries need new social and economic policies to prepare for the reality of an aging world now, the United Nations said in a new report on Thursday. Why it matters: The world's population is aging but the effects haven't been felt equally — for example, some older people experience financial insecurity while others live in poverty. To reduce the gaping disparities, countries need to invest in people throughout their life, the report said.
Study: Long COVID symptoms may ease within a year
People experiencing long COVID may see their symptoms ease within a year, per a study published in BMJ medical journal Wednesday. The big picture: The outcome of this new study may provide some hope for the millions of people left newly disabled during the pandemic with a lingering illness that has no effective treatment.
What's slowing down disruptive science
Discoveries that push science in new directions are happening less often than they did in the last century, according to a new finding that will help to frame debates about how (and how much) to try to spur this type of research. Why it matters: Scientific advances fuel economies and...
U.S. cancer deaths fall, study finds
U.S. cancer death rates have fallen by a third since 1991, with about 3.8 million deaths averted in that time, according to study published Thursday in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Why it matters: Cancer is still the second leading cause of death, but the data shows progress from...
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0